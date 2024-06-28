News: National retailer spots opportunity to expand at Parkgate
By Tom Austen
Signs are that a vacant unit at Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham will have a new tenant soon as interest remains high at the UK’s 2nd largest retail warehouse park.
Rothbiz reported in 2023 that Poundland was taking on the former Marks & Spencer unit at Parkgate to create one of the brand's largest stores.
Opening in March 2023, the 18,500 sq ft "supersize" store is over three times the size (6,000sq ft) of a normal Poundland and much larger than its previous Parkgate unit.
The move left a 9,900 sq ft Unit 7 vacant, but it appears to have enabled another brand to expand.
Plans have recently been submitted to Rotherham Council for a new shop front and signage showing that national retailer, Superdrug, is set to take on Unit 7, which is now listed as "Under Offer" with agents.
The leading beauty and health retailer currently occupies Unit 10c at Parkgate.
Advertisement
Superdrug recently announced that it was opening 25 new locations, extending seven existing locations and refitting 60 stores over the course of 2024 - its 60th year on the high street.
Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said: “We’ve changed a lot in the 60 years since the first Superdrug store opened in Putney high street, but we remain as committed as ever to providing a seamless shopping experience for our customers, offering the very best in accessible health and beauty.
"This investment into bricks-and-mortar means we can grow our footprint in key locations and highlights our ongoing commitment to high streets and retail shopping destinations, which are an integral part of local communities and the economy.
"2024 will see some of the largest ever Superdrug stores open their doors, which is something we are really excited about, as these larger retail units give us the space to be able to offer new and exciting services and even more of the latest health and beauty products."
Parkgate Shopping spans over 40 acres and makes up the 2nd largest purpose-built retail warehouse park in the UK. With 577,837 sq ft of ground floor retail accommodation, the destination was sold for around £60m at the start of 2024.
ESH, one of the agents who are acting for new owners, Columbia Threadneedle, confirmed that: "Several new lettings, upsizes and relocations are either agreed or in legals and will be announced shortly as 2024 looks set to be a landmark year for this busy regional shopping destination."
Images: Cube
Rothbiz reported in 2023 that Poundland was taking on the former Marks & Spencer unit at Parkgate to create one of the brand's largest stores.
Opening in March 2023, the 18,500 sq ft "supersize" store is over three times the size (6,000sq ft) of a normal Poundland and much larger than its previous Parkgate unit.
The move left a 9,900 sq ft Unit 7 vacant, but it appears to have enabled another brand to expand.
Plans have recently been submitted to Rotherham Council for a new shop front and signage showing that national retailer, Superdrug, is set to take on Unit 7, which is now listed as "Under Offer" with agents.
The leading beauty and health retailer currently occupies Unit 10c at Parkgate.
Advertisement
Superdrug recently announced that it was opening 25 new locations, extending seven existing locations and refitting 60 stores over the course of 2024 - its 60th year on the high street.
Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said: “We’ve changed a lot in the 60 years since the first Superdrug store opened in Putney high street, but we remain as committed as ever to providing a seamless shopping experience for our customers, offering the very best in accessible health and beauty.
"This investment into bricks-and-mortar means we can grow our footprint in key locations and highlights our ongoing commitment to high streets and retail shopping destinations, which are an integral part of local communities and the economy.
"2024 will see some of the largest ever Superdrug stores open their doors, which is something we are really excited about, as these larger retail units give us the space to be able to offer new and exciting services and even more of the latest health and beauty products."
Parkgate Shopping spans over 40 acres and makes up the 2nd largest purpose-built retail warehouse park in the UK. With 577,837 sq ft of ground floor retail accommodation, the destination was sold for around £60m at the start of 2024.
ESH, one of the agents who are acting for new owners, Columbia Threadneedle, confirmed that: "Several new lettings, upsizes and relocations are either agreed or in legals and will be announced shortly as 2024 looks set to be a landmark year for this busy regional shopping destination."
Images: Cube
2 comments:
Should put one back in Rotherham Town Centre
More accessible for the older generations.
Parkgate doesn't seem to get many new stores lately, it's just the existing ones moving around.
Post a Comment