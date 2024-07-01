News: Harworth submit plans for new "landmark" office at Waverley in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Harworth Group plc, one of the UK's leading land and property regeneration companies, has submitted a planning application for a landmark office development within their Waverley development in Rotherham.
The plans hint that Harworth could be the occupiers themselves.
The listed company is transforming the former Orgreave coal mining site into Yorkshire’s largest ever mixed-use development that also includes the iconic Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
At the AMP. over 1.7m sqft has been constructed (or under construction) to date with around 250,000 sq ft remaining that can be accommodated across three plots. Over 1,700 homes, ranging from apartments to five bedroom family homes, have been build by a wide range of housebuilders since 2012.
Between the AMP and the housing development is an area known as Highfield Commercial. Close to the AMRC Training Centre, it currently includes residential development, a public house, a primary school, the proposed Highwall Park, the under construction new retail led mixed use centre known as Olive Lane, and a hotel with is also under construction - albeit work as stalled.
Harworth has now set out how remaining land could be divided into four development plots.
For one of the development plots, plans show an 18,500 sq ft, two storey office, complete with 72 car parking spaces and a new landscape proposal that would extend the Highwall Park planned nearby.
Advertisement
The plans, drawn up by Stantec for Harworth Estates Investments Limited, state: "The development proposes a two and half storey office building which will form a landmark building fronting Highfield Spring. The proposals provide a modern innovative building constructed from Corten and glazing with natural stone elements. The proposals will provide a headquarters and hub for the occupier who require a new office and central facility for their company. The design of the building has been centred on the sites past and mining heritage as well as the local steel and development industries."
The plans explain that the proposed occupier is a development company and employs many consultant teams but adds that meeting rooms could be "occupied by non-Harworth consultants that would be visiting for project meetings."
Harworth has an ambitious growth strategy to be a £1bn business by 2027. It employs over 100 people across four offices at Rotherham (Head Office), Leeds, Birmingham and Manchester.
The development includes a comprehensive earthworks scheme covering 3.89ha comprising efficient ground remodelling to create four development plateaus across the site.
New service roads, drainage systems and landscaping proposals are included in the application.
Utilising brownfield land, the applicants conclude that: "the proposed development is an approved use within an allocation representing an acceptable development supported by local and national planning policy which will pave the way attracting further development to Waverley and offering a significant boost to the office market."
Waverley website
Harworth website
Images: Harworth / Stantec / Harris Partnership
The plans hint that Harworth could be the occupiers themselves.
The listed company is transforming the former Orgreave coal mining site into Yorkshire’s largest ever mixed-use development that also includes the iconic Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
At the AMP. over 1.7m sqft has been constructed (or under construction) to date with around 250,000 sq ft remaining that can be accommodated across three plots. Over 1,700 homes, ranging from apartments to five bedroom family homes, have been build by a wide range of housebuilders since 2012.
Between the AMP and the housing development is an area known as Highfield Commercial. Close to the AMRC Training Centre, it currently includes residential development, a public house, a primary school, the proposed Highwall Park, the under construction new retail led mixed use centre known as Olive Lane, and a hotel with is also under construction - albeit work as stalled.
Harworth has now set out how remaining land could be divided into four development plots.
For one of the development plots, plans show an 18,500 sq ft, two storey office, complete with 72 car parking spaces and a new landscape proposal that would extend the Highwall Park planned nearby.
Advertisement
The plans, drawn up by Stantec for Harworth Estates Investments Limited, state: "The development proposes a two and half storey office building which will form a landmark building fronting Highfield Spring. The proposals provide a modern innovative building constructed from Corten and glazing with natural stone elements. The proposals will provide a headquarters and hub for the occupier who require a new office and central facility for their company. The design of the building has been centred on the sites past and mining heritage as well as the local steel and development industries."
The plans explain that the proposed occupier is a development company and employs many consultant teams but adds that meeting rooms could be "occupied by non-Harworth consultants that would be visiting for project meetings."
Harworth has an ambitious growth strategy to be a £1bn business by 2027. It employs over 100 people across four offices at Rotherham (Head Office), Leeds, Birmingham and Manchester.
The development includes a comprehensive earthworks scheme covering 3.89ha comprising efficient ground remodelling to create four development plateaus across the site.
New service roads, drainage systems and landscaping proposals are included in the application.
Utilising brownfield land, the applicants conclude that: "the proposed development is an approved use within an allocation representing an acceptable development supported by local and national planning policy which will pave the way attracting further development to Waverley and offering a significant boost to the office market."
Waverley website
Harworth website
Images: Harworth / Stantec / Harris Partnership
0 comments:
Post a Comment