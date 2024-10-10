News: Kier commit to country park upgrade in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A £7.4m contract is underway for an improvement and regeneration project at Rother Valley Country Park in Rotherham.
Securing money from the Government's Levelling Up Fund (LUF), £19.9m was awarded for a number of connected projects which aim to build a new leisure industry that responds to the challenges of economic recovery and health and well-being.
Planning permission was secured for a £5.5m upgrade, the centrepiece being a new waterfront café, but the work has been delayed after market testing resulted in budgets being revised "as a result of the impact of inflation and the volatile national and international construction market."
The scope for the project has now been reduced and it comes at an additional cost.
At Rother Valley the plans showed that the new café would have a seating capacity of 134 offering beautiful views over the lake. The seating area is also dual aspect - the café space looks over a new play area to the rear, creating a safer place for parents to watch while their children play.
Some aspects of the approved scheme have been removed such as a new, landscaped events space, a new riverside walk between the events space and the existing car park and the relocation of the cycle centre to a more prominent position. Consultation has been carried out regarding the the relocation of Firbeck Sailing Club to accommodate boat storage, access to the water and meeting facilities.
Having signed up for stage 1 of the construction contract, Kier Group Plc has now signed up at stage 2 for the construction of the new visitors centre, external works and the overflow car parks.
The contract has a total value of £7,484,897.30.
Physical works were programmed to commence in Autumn 2024 and complete in Autumn 2025. Work has started on the car parking facilities, the first section is the area to the right of the main park road before the main bridge.
Last year Rothbiz revealed the ambitions of a masterplan for Rother Valley which could potentially include hosting bigger events, new play areas, zip slides and toboggan runs.
Rother Valley Country Park website
Images: RMBC
Rother Valley Country Park website
Images: RMBC
