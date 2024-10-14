News: Rotherham live music venue closes
By Tom Austen
A popular live music venue in Rotherham town centre has closed after the pub building it operated from was sold.
Rothbiz reported in March that the Old Mill Brewery had put the Bridge Inn on the market along with three other properties which the Snaith-based brewery said "no longer fit into our portfolio as we look to concentrate on our food and accommodation offerings."
A passionate team of directors created "The Hive" and started working with The Trades to bring a wide variety of live music to the town as an "upstart side venue." With the demolition of the Trades, a deal was struck to move to the adjacent Bridge Inn and turn, what was a designated pub for visiting football fans, into a live music venue.
A post on social media, which garnered hundreds of replies from bands and customers, has now confirmed that the venue at the pub is no more, closing its doors for the final time last week.
The post said: "The building has been sold by the brewery to a private buyer and we have no idea of his future intentions. We would like to thank all customers/bands/promoters etc. who have supported us through the years both next door and at the bridge."
Property specialists Fleurets, marketing the Bridge Inn, describing it as a "very individual and unashamed live rock music operation. Bands perform almost every day on two stages and trade has been developed to cater exclusively for this market.
"Not for the feint-hearted the fit out include ghoul masks, coffins as tables, zombies, skeletons, armour, devils and much more besides. Unique and wonderful."
The property, which has operated under a franchise agreement for several years, was advertised for offers at £295,000 for the freehold with vacant possession.
The pub was completed in March 1932 on behalf of Mappins Masbro Old Brewery. The neo-Jacobean style sits alongside the medieval bridge and bridge chapel. The Bridge Inn is not a listed building but is in the town's conservation area.
Rothbiz has been reporting on Rotherham Council's involvement in assessing the suitability of a number of historic buildings for a music venue with £4.5m of government funding available.
The council was unable to reach an agreement with the landowner, Rotherham United Football Club regarding the former Guest & Chrimes foundry but with the Cutlers Arms and Alma Tavern under Rotherham Council ownership, the possibility of redeveloping the site on Sheffield Road into a larger venue is the frontrunner.
Images: Fleurets
2 comments:
Such a sad loss for the towns music scene, very rare to have a place for original music these days...hopefully the new owner will keep it as a pub at least.
Hopefully the new owners will spot the incredible potential this building has and don't go down the tried and tested route of turning it into flats.
The Bridge is a fascinating pub. It was built as the brewery tap for Mappins Brewery and you can see the old crest etched into wall near the entrance.
I really hope it hasn't poured its last pint.
Post a Comment