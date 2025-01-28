News: New electric buses having to return to depot on Rotherham routes
By Tom Austen
Further delays to a new charging system at Rotherham bus station has led to an inefficient schedule where new electric buses have to return to the depot to charge up.
Rothbiz revealed first that a multimillion pound transport project to introduce state-of-the-art electric buses on to South Yorkshire's roads had got off to a spluttering start with a diesel generator being used last year to charge up their batteries in Rotherham.
The installation of pantograph chargers at Rotherham Interchange, which underwent a £12m refurb five years ago, has still not taken place.
£61,950 is now having to be found to cover the costs incurred by bus operators caused by the delays.
Government funding was secured by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) for the Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) scheme and the first fleet of 23 zero emission electric buses arrived in the region at the start of 2024.
The brand-new electric Yutong buses have since introduced on the region’s bus network, featuring on the 22x and 221 routes which connect the Dearne Valley across Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster.
The bid included 23 x 150kW depot chargers for Stagecoach's Rawmarsh depot purchased by Stagecoach and 2 x 300kW opportunity charging units for routes located at Rotherham Interchange to be owned and purchased by SYMCA.
Partners have previously expressed frustration with delays at Northern Powergrid in upgrading the substation at Rotherham Interchange and now Stagecoach are set to receive funding from SYMCA.
An update states: "SYMCA has been working with Arup, Swarco and Northern PowerGrid to deliver the pantograph charging infrastructure at RTI [Rotherham Interchange]. Unfortunately, delays to the implementation of a new substation at the interchange has meant that the pantographs are not yet in operation, and they are unlikely to be in operation until the end of this financial year (current forecast).
"Rather than reduce service levels and provide a poorer service for customers, including reputational risk for SYMCA, Stagecoach have implemented an inefficient vehicle schedule to allow charging at the depot.
"Stagecoach have provided details that without the pantograph chargers a number of buses have to be returned to depot. This requires additional staff time as a direct result of the delays to the SYMCA project."
SYMCA's Executive Director of Transport has approved the extra £61,950.
For the project overall, DfT contributed £8,351,721 and SYMCA contributed £2,683,051 of their City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) provided by Government. Stagecoach is contributing around £4m.
Images: eVolt
