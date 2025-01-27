News: Could a bowling alley be in the frame for Rotherham town centre?
By Tom Austen
Developers have pinned down their early-stage proposals for a striking mixed-use scheme on a parcel of land that Rotherham Council deemed to be of "low strategic value and limited potential for income."
If the plans don't end up in the gutter, it could see the introduction of a bowling alley, indoor golf, a spa and wellness centre, and student accommodation, to Rotherham town centre.
In July last year, Rotherham Council agreed to dispose of property - a car park that it bought in 2020 - which sits between the George Wright Boutique Hotel and the former Primark building on the High Street.
To be sold at a price set by the district valuer, the authority agreed to the direct approach from the owner of the hotel. A new lease with the hotel operator (A3 Hire Hotels which is part of Consort Hotels) was being agreed and the freehold of the car park was required to ensure that they were not at risk of losing the car park for use by its guests.
The land at Snail Hill was listed in the latest capital receipts at Rotherham Council, netting the authority £88,000.
The site comprises an irregular shaped parcel of land with a tarmac surface, currently used as a car park. Also included within the proposed disposal area was the building below the car park, which includes a plant room at ground floor level and a large open plan basement area.
Now an initial planning enquiry has been made to the council, seen by Rothbiz, for a four storey mixed use building complete with a basement car park and leisure area.
Plans show a two-floor basement area of around 8,200 sq ft for a bowling alley and indoor golf centre, with a reception area and offices, plus a car park.
Plans for the ground floor show a spa and wellness centre taking up most of the 5,000 sq ft.
The upper floors show proposals for student accommodation - 14 ensuite rooms and two kitchen / lounge areas on each floor.
Apllicants are asking for pre-application advice and guidance from the local authority before moving ahead.
The land off Snail Hill was declared surplus to requirements by RIDO, the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council. A 2024 report said: "The site is surplus to the requirements of the Council and there is little benefit in holding this interest due to the low strategic value and limited potential for income generation.
"The site is to be sold directly to the owner of the adjacent George Wright Boutique Hotel at a price set by the District Valuer. The disposal of this asset will produce a capital receipt and a contribution towards the Council’s professional fees.
"The disposal will support the continuity of the existing George Wright Boutique Hotel, with the operator / tenant stating they will only renew the lease if the freehold of the car park is secured by the owner to protect their interest."
Last year work finally got underway at Snail Yard, a temporary pocket park that will replace the demolished former Primark. After demolition, Rotherham Council had set out to complete a pocket park by September 2021 before targeting the Women's Euros in July 2022.
Long term plans are being explored and include such schemes as a residential led redevelopment of the entire site.
Images: Google Maps / Ernest Wilson
Sounds good too me,type of development to get people into town centre,let's hope it happen, hopefully sometime this decade!
The Forge Island bowling alley bore will be on here soon.
Well forge island should've incorporated a bowing alley, hardly a radical idea!
What's the odds that Rotherham 'bungalow'planners turn 4 storeys down,with usual will obscure views of mister from some angle!
Any development like this should be welcomed. I'd expect it wouldn't be full size ten pin bowling but more along the smaller side seen in the roxy ballroom chain or clubhouse social in meadowhall.
