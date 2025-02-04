News: Sweatworking gets Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber hot under the collar
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has proved business networking doesn’t have to be a dull affair by bringing an innovative high-octane concept to South Yorkshire for the first time.
First pioneered in the US, sweatworking replaces the traditional networking format of coffee and awkward small talk with a chance to make new connections, set goals and break through barriers, all whilst keeping fit.
The inaugural event took place at Rotherham’s Everlast Gym, with over 20 participants choosing to swap their suits for spinning classes, resulting in a unique shared experience and a networking event like no other.
Following an intensive workout, designed to suit budding athletes of all abilities, visitors were rewarded for their efforts with a fresh smoothie and the opportunity to continue conversations, proving that breaking into a sweat can sometimes be the ultimate icebreaker.
Shane Young, Operations Director, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “For many, the prospect of walking into a room full of strangers with a hand full of business cards can be a daunting one. Our sweatworking event illustrated that business success and physical wellbeing can often go hand in hand. Whether it’s turning up the heat in a spin class or working towards a business goal, both require planning, commitment and sometimes a willingness to challenge our comfort zones.
"The energy and enthusiasm on the day was incredible, and I hope that we’ve illustrated that networking is built upon forging real connections, and that is often driven through the experiences we share. Judging by the incredible response we received from this event, I’m sure that sweatworking won’t be a one off in the Chamber events calendar.”
Sweatworking is the first of a number of events planned by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber throughout 2025, helping businesses from across South Yorkshire to connect, collaborate and engage with others across the region, with events open to members and non-members.
Later this month, the chamber is hosting a Construction Meet the Buyer Expo on February 12 at the Holiday Inn Rotherham. With various stands representing a range of local organisations, the event will enable visitors to meet buyers in the construction industry to develop business opportunities and support construction growth in the region.
BR Chamber website
Images: BR Chamber
