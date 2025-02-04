News: New images show how £100m "Rotherham Gateway" mainline station could look
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has provided another update on the progress of a potential new multi-platform rail station on the mainline in Rotherham.
Rothbiz revealed last month that masterplanners for the project had estimated that a new station at Parkgate, surrounded by business, retail, community and housing offerings, which could generate 1,800 new jobs.
The new station, developed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Rotherham Council, alongside Network Rail, would see the reintroduction of mainline train services in Rotherham – including receiving direct London services for the first time since the 1980s.
Efforts to secure land at Forge Way, Parkgate for an integrated station on the mainline and a tram-train stop are being undertaken whilst a masterplan is being developed.
The latest update to councillors indicates that the new station would be called Rotherham Gateway Station and describes it as "a revolution in the Borough’s integrated transport network by providing direct access to local, regional and national destinations."
Advertisement
The masterplan has been completed and includes placemaking around the station and the growth opportunity to capitalise on improved rail connectivity. The site is close to Rotherham town centre, Parkgate and the potential housing development at Bassingthorpe Farm, as well as being the "northern anchor" to the Sheffield - Rotherham economic corridor, and within the South Yorkshire Advanced Manufacturing District and Investment Zone.
Early plans for the station design show how it would fit between the mainline and the branch line beside the canal, effectively replacing the £5.5m Northfield Business Park. Land to the north of the mainline, at Mangham Way, shows another entrance and exit to the station.
As reported by Rothbiz, Rotherham Council is also exploring the potential of opening a business centre in the station building with a focus on the development of an Innovation Campus to the west of the core station area.
The station would also need new bridges, concourses, welfare facilities, refreshment areas and car parking.
The finalised outline business case is set to be submitted to SYMCA this month and in June 2025 to the Department for Transport (DfT). Funding would hopefully be secured to develop a full business case. Rothbiz previously revealed that the total project cost was £107.6m. £99.5m for the station and £7.1m for the tram-train stop.
It is hoped that construction would start in 2028 and that the station would enter into service in 2030/31.
Images: RMBC
Rothbiz revealed last month that masterplanners for the project had estimated that a new station at Parkgate, surrounded by business, retail, community and housing offerings, which could generate 1,800 new jobs.
The new station, developed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Rotherham Council, alongside Network Rail, would see the reintroduction of mainline train services in Rotherham – including receiving direct London services for the first time since the 1980s.
Efforts to secure land at Forge Way, Parkgate for an integrated station on the mainline and a tram-train stop are being undertaken whilst a masterplan is being developed.
The latest update to councillors indicates that the new station would be called Rotherham Gateway Station and describes it as "a revolution in the Borough’s integrated transport network by providing direct access to local, regional and national destinations."
Advertisement
The masterplan has been completed and includes placemaking around the station and the growth opportunity to capitalise on improved rail connectivity. The site is close to Rotherham town centre, Parkgate and the potential housing development at Bassingthorpe Farm, as well as being the "northern anchor" to the Sheffield - Rotherham economic corridor, and within the South Yorkshire Advanced Manufacturing District and Investment Zone.
Early plans for the station design show how it would fit between the mainline and the branch line beside the canal, effectively replacing the £5.5m Northfield Business Park. Land to the north of the mainline, at Mangham Way, shows another entrance and exit to the station.
As reported by Rothbiz, Rotherham Council is also exploring the potential of opening a business centre in the station building with a focus on the development of an Innovation Campus to the west of the core station area.
The station would also need new bridges, concourses, welfare facilities, refreshment areas and car parking.
The finalised outline business case is set to be submitted to SYMCA this month and in June 2025 to the Department for Transport (DfT). Funding would hopefully be secured to develop a full business case. Rothbiz previously revealed that the total project cost was £107.6m. £99.5m for the station and £7.1m for the tram-train stop.
It is hoped that construction would start in 2028 and that the station would enter into service in 2030/31.
Images: RMBC
11 comments:
Could = Won't
why such small car parking areas for a mainline station, is everyone cycling to the station?
I really don't understand why this isn't planned for 500 yards down the line, At the rear of the Gym and Station pub. The road access is already in place to the Northbound side. and the new Park gate link road could connect with the southbound. A small increase to the tram line could connect direct into the station. Plus all the land is free of existing business. Plus traffic management I would say would be far greater
Every time this subject comes up, the timescale has got further away, originally it said completion 2028, now well into next decade.
No main stations have large car parks to leave cars.
I'll tell you why, you're using common sense and you should know by now that common sense isn't allowed.
That would make sense, though council wanted it as close to town as possible. The plan shows a footbridge linking to the footpath that runs next to the boat yard at Northfield Rd, I don't think there will be many wanting to walk to the station from town that way though, especially in winter.
"No main stations have large car parks to leave cars" maybe if in a city centre, but then there would be other parking nearby, Sheffield, Wakefield Westgate, Leeds, Doncaster etc all have parking adjacent including multi-storey. This isn't in a town/city centre, but on an industrial estate that will have parking restrictions on nearby roads.
Due to its location, “Rotherham North” would be a better name… Also the tram-train stop, that it was supposed to include, is a walk away… on the line that always floods when it rains heavily! Incorporating the tram-train stop in the station proper would provide better connectivity for passengers. If it’s not a proper integrated station then they may as well not bother. As to its distance from the town centre…
Surely would be cheaper to simply make Rotherham central stations platforms longer and dual the Holmes curve, surely that wouldn't got £107 million,and we'd have a town centre mainline station and probably much sooner.
Tram trains don't run on mainline
Post a Comment