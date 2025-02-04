Tuesday, February 4, 2025

News: New images show how £100m "Rotherham Gateway" mainline station could look

Rotherham Council has provided another update on the progress of a potential new multi-platform rail station on the mainline in Rotherham.

Rothbiz revealed last month that masterplanners for the project had estimated that a new station at Parkgate, surrounded by business, retail, community and housing offerings, which could generate 1,800 new jobs.

The new station, developed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Rotherham Council, alongside Network Rail, would see the reintroduction of mainline train services in Rotherham – including receiving direct London services for the first time since the 1980s.

Efforts to secure land at Forge Way, Parkgate for an integrated station on the mainline and a tram-train stop are being undertaken whilst a masterplan is being developed.

The latest update to councillors indicates that the new station would be called Rotherham Gateway Station and describes it as "a revolution in the Borough’s integrated transport network by providing direct access to local, regional and national destinations."

The masterplan has been completed and includes placemaking around the station and the growth opportunity to capitalise on improved rail connectivity. The site is close to Rotherham town centre, Parkgate and the potential housing development at Bassingthorpe Farm, as well as being the "northern anchor" to the Sheffield - Rotherham economic corridor, and within the South Yorkshire Advanced Manufacturing District and Investment Zone.

Early plans for the station design show how it would fit between the mainline and the branch line beside the canal, effectively replacing the £5.5m Northfield Business Park. Land to the north of the mainline, at Mangham Way, shows another entrance and exit to the station.

Backed by £10m in funding for land assembly, Rotherham Council say that three key sites are required to facilitate delivery, with terms agreed for one of the required sites which should complete next month.The authority adds that surveyors are progressing other negotiations.

As reported by Rothbiz, Rotherham Council is also exploring the potential of opening a business centre in the station building with a focus on the development of an Innovation Campus to the west of the core station area.

The station would also need new bridges, concourses, welfare facilities, refreshment areas and car parking.

In addition to rail and tram services, bus circulation provision has been designed in and a study has been carried out on how active travel can be improved to the site from the town centre via Effinigham Street passing Rotherham Leisure Complex.

The finalised outline business case is set to be submitted to SYMCA this month and in June 2025 to the Department for Transport (DfT). Funding would hopefully be secured to develop a full business case. Rothbiz previously revealed that the total project cost was £107.6m. £99.5m for the station and £7.1m for the tram-train stop.

It is hoped that construction would start in 2028 and that the station would enter into service in 2030/31.

Images: RMBC

11 comments:

Anonymous,  February 4, 2025 at 9:31 AM  

Could = Won't

Anonymous,  February 4, 2025 at 10:12 AM  

why such small car parking areas for a mainline station, is everyone cycling to the station?

Anonymous,  February 4, 2025 at 10:26 AM  

I really don't understand why this isn't planned for 500 yards down the line, At the rear of the Gym and Station pub. The road access is already in place to the Northbound side. and the new Park gate link road could connect with the southbound. A small increase to the tram line could connect direct into the station. Plus all the land is free of existing business. Plus traffic management I would say would be far greater

Anonymous,  February 4, 2025 at 11:04 AM  

Every time this subject comes up, the timescale has got further away, originally it said completion 2028, now well into next decade.

Anonymous,  February 4, 2025 at 11:21 AM  

No main stations have large car parks to leave cars.

Anonymous,  February 4, 2025 at 11:39 AM  

I'll tell you why, you're using common sense and you should know by now that common sense isn't allowed.

Anonymous,  February 4, 2025 at 11:40 AM  

That would make sense, though council wanted it as close to town as possible. The plan shows a footbridge linking to the footpath that runs next to the boat yard at Northfield Rd, I don't think there will be many wanting to walk to the station from town that way though, especially in winter.

Anonymous,  February 4, 2025 at 12:21 PM  

"No main stations have large car parks to leave cars" maybe if in a city centre, but then there would be other parking nearby, Sheffield, Wakefield Westgate, Leeds, Doncaster etc all have parking adjacent including multi-storey. This isn't in a town/city centre, but on an industrial estate that will have parking restrictions on nearby roads.

Anonymous,  February 4, 2025 at 3:19 PM  

Due to its location, “Rotherham North” would be a better name… Also the tram-train stop, that it was supposed to include, is a walk away… on the line that always floods when it rains heavily! Incorporating the tram-train stop in the station proper would provide better connectivity for passengers. If it’s not a proper integrated station then they may as well not bother. As to its distance from the town centre…

Mr me February 4, 2025 at 3:37 PM  

Surely would be cheaper to simply make Rotherham central stations platforms longer and dual the Holmes curve, surely that wouldn't got £107 million,and we'd have a town centre mainline station and probably much sooner.

Mr me February 4, 2025 at 3:38 PM  

Tram trains don't run on mainline

