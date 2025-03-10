News: Future of former Rotherham cinema remains unknown









Having looked at the same building, Rotherham Council has switched its focus to the Alma Tavern, which the authority owns, as a potential live music venue, backed by £4.5m of government funding.



And Rotherham Council also owns the former Regal Cinema on Corporation Street. The authority bought the art deco building after it closed as Mecca Bingo.



At the former Mecca Bingo, plans have been submitted for the first phase of restoration.



Rotherham Council plans explain that the proposal is for the: "repainting of the exterior of 2 Corporation Street, a Grade II Listed building, to more sympathetic and historically appropriate colours, in order to preserve and enhance its architectural integrity, while maintaining its significance.



"This will contribute to the long-term preservation of the building’s character and enhance its contribution to the local built environment, while a longterm sustainable use is sought."



The plans add that the current paintwork is dated and in some cases has faded, flaked off and is inappropriate in relation to the building’s original design.



The Mecca blue will be replace by soft, muted shades of cream and light brown/mushroom colours.







The plans state: "We understand and appreciate the unique character of this iconic Art Deco cinema, a building that stands as a testament to a bygone era of elegance and style.



"The building is pending it’s future use and currently secured at ground level with sheet metal. With aims to reflect the cinematic grandeur and glamour of the original building signatures, which are exhibited in the existing windows and doors a vinyl treatment will be applied to the metal shutters to create the illusion of the original windows and entrances. Where original cinematic posters would have been displayed interchangeable advertising will again be displayed."



The property has since been added to the council's own heritage at risk register.



As a private developer gets to work on the interior of a former cinema building, across the town centre, Rotherham Council is preparing to improve the outside of the former cinema that it owns.