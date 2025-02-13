News: Spotlight on efforts to turn former Rotherham cinema into a live music and community arts venue
By Tom Austen
A "maltreated" former theatre in Rotherham town centre could be about to take centre stage again as a community arts and dedicated live music venue.
Rothbiz reported last year on the former cinema known as the Essoldo building and Essoldo Chambers where letting documents showed that the proposal for "The New Empire Building" is to create "a music venue/bar/food court/co-working development with units of varying sizes."
The building on Ship Hill / High Street was built in 1913 as the Empire Theatre. It has since operated as a cinema, snooker hall and nightclub.
With Mark McGrail of SME Environmental Services and Branch Developments Ltd already working on the interior of the building, uncovering period features and layers of its past, a new community interest company (CIC) has been formed for when the work is complete, hopefully later this year.
A CIC is a special type of limited company which exists to benefit the community rather than private shareholders. Expertise has been brought in with Chris Hamby (who led a heritage regeneration project on Rotherham's High Street) and David Plumtree (owner of Scunthorpe's top independent music and food venue, Cafe Indie). They join McGrail who has helped to regenerate the former Post Office and the George Wright building in Rotherham town centre.
On the former Empire Theatre, the CIC said: "We plan to develop the building into a multi-purpose community arts venue catering for the people of Rotherham and South Yorkshire. Rotherham has a lack of venues and no dedicated live music venue. There are limited spaces where large groups of people can come together - for leisure, cultural and social purposes.
"Bringing the space into modern use will enhance the local offer, improve the artistic infrastructure of the town and offer new generations the opportunity to experience and participate in the arts."
Having looked at the same building, Rotherham Council has switched its focus to the Alma Tavern, which the authority owns, as a potential live music venue, backed by £4.5m of government funding.
The last part of the building in operation was The Amber Lounge, a contemporary cocktail / champagne bar. It went by many names as a nightclub including New York, New York, Beach, Blu Bambu, Synergy, Pop and Hub.
"Throughout its life it has been a theatre, a cinema and a leisure venue that different generations have engaged with, attended cultural events at, even met their spouses at or formed core memories in the space.
"Over the years it has fallen into disrepair and the building has been maltreated by previous owners. But recently, it has taken on by a loving owner keen to restore the Rotherham Empire to its former glory and have the building belong to the people of Rotherham.
"By unearthing the original features and working through a process of respectful, restoration we will celebrate the buildings heritage, re-engaging the community in the space and telling an important part of the story of Rotherham Town Centre. This will encourage the local community to explore and celebrate its history and feel more pride in their town and its resources."
A community open day, where visitors can also lend a hand with the clean up, is taking place on Saturday February 15, starting at 12.
Rotherham Empire on Facebook
Images: Google Maps / Branch Developments
1 comments:
Community arts centre!😵💫👎
Post a Comment