News: Council to grant further funding for Rotherham Children’s Capital of Culture

Rotherham Council has selected which regeneration projects and programmes it would like to see receive funding this year, including the Children’s Capital of Culture idea and grant support for local businesses, especially those in town centres.



The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is a Government-allocated fund which is intended to reduce inequalities between communities, as part of the previous Government’s wider “levelling up” agenda. The borough's allocation of £7.2m over three years from April 2022 is a figure much less than the borough has previously used for regeneration through European Union funding pots.



The cabinet at Rotherham Council are set to discuss plans later this month for the £3.28m for 2025/26, a transitional year allocation.



£945,256 is for business support, including funding to continue Launchpad, Productivity, and Low Carbon initiatives to help entrepreneurs and businesses to develop their business ideas and boost productivity.



Shop Unit Business Grants are set to return to enable businesses to improve shop units in the town centre and on other local high streets. Grants up to £25,000 will be for capital expenditure, including internal and external refurbishment, accessibility improvements or fit out. £60,000 has been set aside for enhancing the operation of the outdoor market during the current redevelopment.



Building on Rotherham Council's social value efforts on procurement, another £137,667 will be used to extend support and events to help more local companies secure tenders.



Rotherham Children’s Capital of Culture is set to receive further funding with £275,000 for the extension of the successful traineeship programme, with young people gaining invaluable paid work experience through placements with local cultural organisations. £200,000 would be spent on marketing to support the communications and reach of the festival year.



Rotherham is branding itself as the world's first Children's Capital of Culture in 2025. The move is part of a cultural strategy with an action that is described as highlighting Rotherham as "a place people want to visit, where everyone can enjoy Rotherham through the eyes, ears and actions of children and young people."



£4.2m is set to be spent on the festival programme in Rotherham this year and organisers have estimated that it will attract external funding in the region of £13.9m.



Linked to the Children’s Capital of Culture, £255,000 has been budgeted for a wide-ranging programme of events and festivals including Rotherham Show and the UPLIFT skate festival and Signals music events in Rotherham town centre.



£444,985 is in the plans for a skills programme incorporating Ambition (support for children and young people), Core Skills (community-delivered basic skills training), and Advance (support for career progression) with £359,549 for community-based support, including local advice sessions and engagement events and £86,000 for Active Lives, providing match funding for a multi-use games area.



Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: "The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is crucial for supporting our local businesses, enhancing skills, and enriching community life. It enables us to fund grass-root projects and activities that have a real impact in our communities and on our residents’ lives. We are committed to ensuring that these projects deliver real benefits for the people of Rotherham."



The Government said that the future of the UKSPF from 2026-27 will be a matter for the next Spending Review.



Images: Rotherham Children’s Capital of Culture