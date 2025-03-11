News: Rolls-Royce readying £21m investment in Rotherham facility
By Tom Austen
Rolls-Royce, one of the most famous names in engineering throughout the world, is preparing to invest in a £21.3m expansion project at its Advanced Blade Casting Facility (ABCF) in Rotherham.
The £110m facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham was officially opened in 2015 and is where turbine blades are manufactured for Rolls-Royce's world-leading aeroplane engines.
Following continued demand and thousands of engines on order, the firm is working on proposals to double the factory’s production capacity which is key to the manufacture of single crystal (SX) turbine blades.
With an initial capacity of 100,000 blades per year, it was always likely to increase to 200,000 when the pioneering manufacturing process had been proven.
The ABCF has a prime position within the South Yorkshire Investment Zone and so the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) is looking to support Rolls-Royce with a grant, potentially up to £2m.
Allthough SYMCA meeting papers do not name the beneficiary company, the information all points to Rolls-Royce.
Papers say: "IZ002 [the company] is currently undergoing a major transformation which began in 2023 and is anticipated to complete by 2027, with particular focus on reducing operating costs.
"The Facility in Rotherham is a cutting-edge supplier of high-value superalloy turbine blade castings. IZ0002 load and capacity planning forecasts a demand increase of circa 100,000 single crystal turbine blade castings per year between 2024 and 2030, with existing factory capacity exceeded in 2026. The investment proposal is for a £21.3m investment in the facility to double the factory’s production capacity.
"The proposal includes £18m of capital investment, primarily for tooling and precision machines, including adaptive robotic aerofoil finishing (the latest and most advanced manufacturing technology for this process)."
In SYMCA budget papers, a "Rolls Royce - Expansion of blade manufacturing research and innovation" project has been given a total of £1.75m.
Rolls-Royce launched a bold, multi-year transformation programme in 2023 focusing on cost efficiency, commercial optimisation, and operational improvements. The company's underlying operating profit for the 2024 financial year was £2.5bn.
Rolls-Royce website
Images: Rolls-Royce
