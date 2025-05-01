News: Australian retailer rebrands Rotherham store following acquisition
By Tom Austen
An out-of-town furniture store in Rotherham has rebranded following a multimillion pound acquisition.
Fabb Furniture at Parkgate is now operating under the Nick Scali brand - a new name to the UK but a popular store in its native Australia.
Rothbiz reported back in 2016 that AHF Furniture (Anglia Home Furnishings) was taking on a 20,000 sq ft unit at the Foundry Retail Park. AHF later rebranded to Fabb Furniture.
Last year, Nick Scali announced a deal to acquire Fabb Furniture to give it an entry into the large and attractive UK furniture market with an immediate 21 store network.
The origins date back to a family-run firm founded in the 1960's. Now a publicly listed Australian company, Nick Scali has grown to become one of Australia’s largest retailers and importers of quality furniture. It had a sales revenue of £223.8m in 2024.
Fabb Furniture was acquired for a consideration of £2 and all of the secured debt owed for £3.5m. Nick Scali paid £0.5m to exercise the option to exit the existing distribution centre arrangement and will provide a net working capital injection of up to £6m.
Further investment has been made in the existing Fabb Furniture network to establish the Nick Scali brand in the UK pursuant to its UK growth strategy, including via store refurbishments and rebranding, establishment of a new distribution centre and new store openings. The rebranded and refurbished store network will transition to the Nick Scali product range, and leverage the company's buying power and supply chain.
Anthony Scali, CEO of Nick Scali said last year: “The acquisition of Fabb Furniture provides an opportunity to enhance our geographic diversity and scale beyond Australia and New Zealand for the first time.
"The acquisition provides us an immediate entry point into the large UK market with a 21-store network across key locations; a scaled platform to establish the Nick Scali brand and product offering in an attractive new market."
Directors identified that Fabb Furniture’s gross margin is estimated to be approximately ten percentage points lower than larger UK competitors on a like for like basis and believe it can leverage the Nick Scali buying power, combined with its supply chain and logistics capabilities, to deliver significant gross margin uplift for the UK business.
Nick Scali website
Images: Nick Scali
