News: Contractor appointed to £10m Rotherham regeneration scheme
By Tom Austen
A library in Rotherham will temporarily relocate next month as work on a new building forges ahead.
Planning permission was granted for a new library at Wath in October last year as part of a scheme that is backed by government funding.
A new two-storey building will be built on the site of the existing library, as part of a £9.9m community and commercial development being delivered by the council.
A delegated decision has now been made by the authority resulting in the recommended award of the Stage 1 Pre-construction contract to Tilbury Douglas following a competitive tendering exercise.
Exeter-headquartered Tilbury Douglas completed the Parkgate link road at the end of 2024.
Drawn up by Rotherham Council arhitects, the new split level 2/3 storey public library building has been designed to create a modern, inviting, and inclusive community facility.
Also including a cafe with outside seating, it is envisaged that the new banking hub will also move into the new building.
Public spaces around the library will also be improved as part of the scheme.
Advertisement
As part of ongoing work, the existing library service will close its doors on Saturday, May 3, and relocate temporarily to 4 Sandygate, which was previously the Adrian Allen Training Academy.
The temporary location – which will open on Monday June 2 - will still offer a full provision, including meeting spaces, public PCs, fiction and non-fiction sections, a children’s area, free Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi printing, and a variety of activities and events, including Makerspace sessions.
Demolition of the existing library building will begin this autumn, with the new library set to open in spring 2027. It was due to be completed in Summer 2026.
The new library will be a modern and vibrant space, creating an environment for the community to come together. Public spaces around the library will also be improved as part of the scheme, while the redevelopment will also include commercial space to support a vibrant mix of small businesses.
Work on a new building in the town centre is progressing alongside the market development. Lead contracor, Henry Boot, has begun erecting steelwork on the new £36m scheme this month.
“Libraries are so important for our communities so it’s great to see plans for the new building ramping up a gear. Not only will the new library in Wath be pleasing on the eye, but it will also provide people with somewhere to enjoy events and all the cultural benefits that come with a comfortable, well-equipped, modern library. The wider development will also give a welcome boost to the local economy.”
Images: RMBC
Planning permission was granted for a new library at Wath in October last year as part of a scheme that is backed by government funding.
A new two-storey building will be built on the site of the existing library, as part of a £9.9m community and commercial development being delivered by the council.
A delegated decision has now been made by the authority resulting in the recommended award of the Stage 1 Pre-construction contract to Tilbury Douglas following a competitive tendering exercise.
Exeter-headquartered Tilbury Douglas completed the Parkgate link road at the end of 2024.
Drawn up by Rotherham Council arhitects, the new split level 2/3 storey public library building has been designed to create a modern, inviting, and inclusive community facility.
Also including a cafe with outside seating, it is envisaged that the new banking hub will also move into the new building.
Public spaces around the library will also be improved as part of the scheme.
Advertisement
As part of ongoing work, the existing library service will close its doors on Saturday, May 3, and relocate temporarily to 4 Sandygate, which was previously the Adrian Allen Training Academy.
The temporary location – which will open on Monday June 2 - will still offer a full provision, including meeting spaces, public PCs, fiction and non-fiction sections, a children’s area, free Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi printing, and a variety of activities and events, including Makerspace sessions.
Demolition of the existing library building will begin this autumn, with the new library set to open in spring 2027. It was due to be completed in Summer 2026.
The new library will be a modern and vibrant space, creating an environment for the community to come together. Public spaces around the library will also be improved as part of the scheme, while the redevelopment will also include commercial space to support a vibrant mix of small businesses.
Work on a new building in the town centre is progressing alongside the market development. Lead contracor, Henry Boot, has begun erecting steelwork on the new £36m scheme this month.
“Libraries are so important for our communities so it’s great to see plans for the new building ramping up a gear. Not only will the new library in Wath be pleasing on the eye, but it will also provide people with somewhere to enjoy events and all the cultural benefits that come with a comfortable, well-equipped, modern library. The wider development will also give a welcome boost to the local economy.”
Images: RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment