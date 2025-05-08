News: Rotherham firms earn King's Award for Enterprise 2025
By Tom Austen
Two Rotherham-based companies have been named as recipients of The King’s Awards for Enterprise, recognising their vital role in growing our economy to improve lives.
For 2025, first time winner, International Energy Products, joins AES Engineering Ltd with the 16th Queen’s or King’s award won by AES group companies.
Based at North Anston, International Energy Products specialises in the production and manufacture of nickel alloys, stainless and low alloy products. Established in 2017 it is part of the International Group of companies which engineer, manufacture, and test high-quality steel products for the energy and defence sectors.
The company has been recognised for international trade. It exports to Europe, the US, Middle East, China and India, and sales reached £7.1m in the year to March 2024. Exports have helped annual sales grow by 122.03% over the last three years.
Emma Parkinson, founder and CEO at International Energy Products, said: "We’re incredibly proud to have achieved the King’s Award for Enterprise. It’s a recognition of our team’s ambition, skill and hard work – and our commitment to keeping Sheffield manufacturing at the forefront of global industry.
"Whilst we’ve already come a long way, this marks the start of an exciting new chapter where we’ll continue to grow, innovate, and champion UK manufacturing on the world stage."
AES Engineering Ltd, the Templeborough-based mechanical seal manufacturer and reliability group serving over 100 countries, has received the King’s Award for Enterprise in the sustainable development category.
The 16th award won by AES group companies is the first to be won by the overall holding company. Previous Queen’s Awards achieved by individual parts of the group have included those for exports and technological achievement.
The group’s core products are manufactured in Rotherham and are used by major industries globally to prevent the leakage of liquids and gases into the environment, thereby preventing environmental damage as well as avoiding a health and safety risk.
AES’s seal support systems have prevented enormous quantities of water being unnecessarily consumed in industrial processes. A total of 42,000 of these systems have been installed around the world over the past decades, saving an estimated 1.6 trillion litres of water – enough to supply the population of South Yorkshire for over 20 years.
These and other savings by companies using group products translate into a reduced carbon footprint and better environmental record by significant sectors of global industry, far outweighing AES’s own direct and indirect energy use, and the cost to the environment of the group’s supply chain.
The AES Engineering Ltd group achieved Net Zero on all scopes in its global operations in 2021 and to date has committed £21m in environmental investments.
The group’s Net Zero calculations, verified by the leading standards body, BSI, show that its global operations had a net benefit to the environment during 2021-24 equivalent to more than 1.1 million tonnes of CO2e saved. That’s approximately the same as the CO2 absorbed by 15 million trees over the same period.
“By recognising that a UK based group can combine leadership on the environment and sustainability with commercial success these awards can only inspire others to play a greater part in combatting climate change."
