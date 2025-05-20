News: CMD launches latest beautiful product
By Tom Austen
Rotherham manufacturer, CMD, has launched Miro, an innovative, dynamic monitor arm made in the UK. It has already received the prestigious Red Dot award for product design.
Eastwood-based CMD is a designer and manufacturer of power distribution and ergonomic solutions in the workplace and makes products such as workstation hardware and power track systems for use in the commercial office, retail and hospitality sectors. The company, thought to be the UK’s largest manufacturer of desk-based electrical products, employs 158 people and has been a market leader of award-winning products and services since 1988.
Miro is a sustainably designed dynamic monitor arm that enables precise and effortless adjustment of flat and curved screens. With increasing screen sizes and desk space at a premium, Miro’s unique True Vertical Movement, small desk footprint, and 180° stop mechanism prevent tangled cables and colliding screens for a healthy and productive workspace.
Crafted from energy-efficient materials, Miro contains up to 30% less embodied carbon than competitor products.
It is the latest innovation from Andrew Wills, the renowned ergonomic designer behind some of the world’s best-selling monitor arms. In developing Miro, he set out to create a more sustainable arm that also offers a new kind of movement.
Andrew Wills, Designer of Miro, said: “Every other monitor arm on the market currently moves in an arc. So when you move a screen up and down, the path of the arc also moves it sideways, making it difficult to position your screen exactly where you want it. I’ve always wanted to create an arm that moves completely vertically to give you that precision adjustment. So with Miro, we said let’s do it, let’s get True Vertical Movement.”
The distinction “Red Dot” has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design.
With its manufacturing and warehousing facilities in Rotherham, CMD has its design studio in London. At the upcoming Clerkenwell Design Week, Miro is taking centre stage, as CMD opens its showroom to celebrate the award.
CMD website
Images: CMD
