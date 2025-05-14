News: Revamped Rotherham Watersplash to be UK's largest
By Tom Austen
An environmentally friendly revamp of Clifton Park’s much-loved waterplay is set to be finished in time for the summer holidays.
Rotherham Council's leader says that it is the largest free-to-use attraction of its kind in the country.
Originally created in 2008 as part of a Heritage Lottery Funded project, the waterplay has been a firm favourite among children and families for the last 15 years.
However, because of its popularity, wear and tear has started to have an impact, with some equipment no longer working.
Following extensive public consultation with park visitors, local schools, SEND groups and other stakeholders, plans are now in motion to transform the facility into a modern, accessible and inclusive play space that will serve the community for years to come.
The new £900,000 facility – delivered by contractor Ustigate - will include enhanced safety standards and modern, interactive equipment, which will encourage imaginative and active play. Improved accessibility will ensure all children can enjoy the space, which will encourage learning about water conservation and the environment.
With the environment in mind, the area will also include a more modern operating system, meaning more efficient water use.
Plans show new features such as twist nozzles and spinning orbs, small splash buckets, fountain sprays, the Bamboo Ring where two jets collide creating a refreshing cloud of droplets, water cannons, water jets and the larger Super Splash bucket. In a nod to the 1930's water area, a paddling pool is also set to feature.
Cllr Victoria Cusworth, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People at Rotherham Council, said: “Our aim is for every neighbourhood in Rotherham to be a thriving neighbourhood, and part of that commitment is to enhance our green spaces like Clifton Park.
“The redevelopment the park’s waterplay is more than just a facelift - it’s a commitment to enhancing community infrastructure, promoting health and wellbeing, and creating a safe and engaging space for children to play.
“The revamp of the waterplay is just one of a series of investments we’ve made in the last year in family-friendly facilities across the borough, including in play areas, a new SEND hub, our baby pack project and at Forge Island. This particular investment will encourage physical activity, family engagement, and environmental awareness and put outdoor play at the heart of the community.”
Updating members at a recent council meeting, Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: "Work is underway on Clifton Park's watersplash which is apparently, I'm advised, the largest free watersplash in the country. And if not, I think that is something that you can keep claiming until somebody corrects you!"
Clifton Park website
Images: RMBC
Clifton Park website
Images: RMBC
