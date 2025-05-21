News: New canvases for updated Rotherham Gallery Town
By Tom Austen
Bramley Sunnyside Junior School Year 6 pupils are contributing to a big art project in Rotherham town centre, thanks to a thought-provoking art exhibition at Wentworth Woodhouse.
The 25 youngsters, who are completing their Art Awards, were invited to the grand Rotherham country house to meet contemporary artist Ian Kirkpatrick and tour his ICONOCLASH exhibition, which is making a bold statement at the mansion until June 29.
Afterwards, they got the opportunity to make their own iconic murals. Elements will feature in a new, bold and graphic artwork Ian is creating for Rotherham town centre later this year, as part of Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture festival year.
Ian’s vibrant ICONOCLASH sculptures, huge paintings and tapestries clash symbols from the past with those from the modern world. Egyptian hieroglyphics and images from Greek mythology feature alongside graffiti, emojis, instantly-recognisable cartoon characters, iconic buildings and logos.
Ian explained the messages and meanings in his work to inspire the youngsters before they headed to the mansion’s Low Drawing Room to get hands-on in a workshop funded by Place Partnerships through Arts Council England.
FLUX Rotherham, the Creative People and Places programme which co-creates community art projects and events across the borough, asked the pupils to create eight giant landscapes depicting their vision for an eco-friendly, futuristic Rotherham.
Their canvases featured iconic Rotherham buildings, landmarks and symbols alongside fantasy figures and elements of nature.
Their creations will become part of the reimagining of Rotherham’s innovative arts project Gallery Town, which will see new artworks on display at some of the town’s best-known buildings and places, including All Saints Square, the Three Cranes pub on High Street and the Civic Theatre.
Gallery Town is currently working with local children and young people to create the artworks and a new consortium led by Flux Rotherham will develop a public art trail.
At the ICONOCLASH workshop, Isla Nattrass, Emy Graysonand Gracie Cliff created a mural promoting equality and diversity.
Said Isla, 11: “We painted a rainbow tree, a symbol of growing, in the middle of a crossroads, showing the different paths you can take in life. It’s about equality and diversity. Sometimes people aren’t treated nicely, because of the way they look, or because they are a girl, or a boy, or transgender or LGBTQIA+. We think it’s really important for everyone to feel they have a place in the world and that Rotherham is somewhere where people are included.”
Joey Murray, Leo Taylor and Archie Garrett decided to include a neon-yellow version of iconic Rotherham monument Keppel’s Column in their artwork. Said Joey, 10: We want to say that Rotherham is a comfortable and homely place and that it has lots of interesting things to see. I’ve learned a lot today. I didn’t know about Keppel’s column, and now I want to go and visit, and I’ve enjoyed exploring Wentworth Woodhouse and Ian’s art.”
Sofia Traves said: “I have loved seeing ICONOCLASH and the workshop. I love art and getting what is in my imagination down on paper. Our poster says that we are Rotherham and we are proud of it.”
Artist Ian commented: “Working with the students was an amazing experience. Their enthusiasm and curiosity is reflected in the creative, innovative iconography they designed in our workshop. I will be excited to see their work in Rotherham as part of the Gallery Town.”
Head teacher Laura Robson said:” We feel very privileged to be part of this incredible experience. Creativity is very much at the heart of our school and we are very proud of our art curriculum. Learning and working alongside Ian was an unforgettable moment for our artists to inspire their future passions.
“Creating art at the beautiful Wentworth Woodhouse was iconic and added to the extra-special dimension of the ICONOCLASH workshop. We can’t wait to see how their creations are showcased in Rotherham.”
