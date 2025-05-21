News: Another set of plans prepped for houses in Rotherham's greenbelt
By Tom Austen
Another set of plans are being prepared for hundreds more houses in Rotherham's greenbelt, with proponents taking a similar stance to national housebuilders over the use of the borough's "safeguarded land."
Last month Rothbiz reported on plans at Rawmarsh from Taylor Wimpey for 231 dwellings that represents the use of safeguarded land rather than land specifically allocated for residential use in the borough's local plan from 2018. That was followed by Barratt David Wilson Homes submitting an outline planning application proposing up to 260 homes on land at Cumwell Lane, Hellaby.
Planning consultants are hoping to convince the local planning authority that the land should be used now to address the borough's housing needs.
Further plans are being drawn up for land at Moor Lane South at Bramley, close to where Redrow secured outline planning permission for up to 320 No. dwellinghouses on a large field.
The latest plans indicate that the next 15.6 hectare plot could accomodate 339 more dwellings with associated access, landscaping and public open space.
An indicative masterplan shows that two access points are proposed, from Moor Lane South and Lidget Lane.
Sites in the greenbelt were designated as safeguarded land in the local plan as land that may be needed in the future, from 2028. In the case of Moor Lane South, it was considered that the site was developable and could be delivered in six to ten years.
Planning consultants, Nineteen47, acting for Hallam Land, submitted a pre-application enquiry to Rotherham Council before consultation got underway for the land that is bound by agricultural fields to the east, Lidget Lane to the south and Moor Lane South to the west. To the north is a separate parcel of land currently under construction as Redrow's Poppy Fields development.
"It is considered that the Site represents a logical urban extension to the suburban area to the north, west and south, where new homes can be delivered in a sustainable location with convenient links to existing nearby services and facilities by means other than private car.
"The LPA [Rotherham Council] have already acknowledged the Site's suitability for development through the removal of land from the Green Belt and allocation as Safeguarded land within the adopted plan. Such allocations reflect the sustainable credentials of the Site and their ability to integrate with the existing settlement."
A planning application is yet to be submitted.
Images: Google Maps / Redrow
