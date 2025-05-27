News: Gulliver's Valley adds new rides and experiences
By Tom Austen
Two brand new rides have officially opened at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham with operators also confirming that a lantern show will take place this winter in a first of its kind for the popular resort.
Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts was founded by Ray Phillips and his late wife Hilary, who opened the family’s first theme park, Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, in 1978 - beginning a life-long passion for the family to provide great value days out and short breaks to generations of children across the UK.
Opening adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park in 2020, Gulliver's Valley is the company's fourth park aimed at families with children aged two to 13-years-old and each offering a great variety of rides, attractions and accommodation options, as well as a calendar packed full of special events throughout the year.
In Rotherham the Gulliver’s Gears area has been expanded with the opening of its new ‘Turbo Tower’ and ‘Crazy Planes’ rides.
Turbo Tower gives riders treetop views of the surrounding Rother Valley before plunging them down a 15m drop. Manufactured by SBF Visa, the ride is set to be one of the most popular at the resort.
Guests can now also buckle up and take a flight on the super Crazy Planes ride which spins guests through the skies!
The two new rides add to the motor-themed Gears area which already boasts the Grand Prix Racers roller coaster, Carfari which gives riders a delightful drive in vintage themed cars and the theme park classic, Dodge City dodgems.
Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “In our fifth anniversary year, we are really excited to have our two newest rides open for all to enjoy, enhancing our Gulliver’s Gears area and giving people even more reason to pay our fantastic resort a visit this spring and summer!
“We are always looking at ways to enhance our park and bring new experiences and memories for families to enjoy and these new rides do just that. We’re really looking forward to a fun-packed season ahead and hope as many people as possible will come and join us. Gulliver’s Valley is better than ever!”
Advertisement
Later in the year Land of Lights, which will light up the skies at the Rotherham theme park, will be a mile-long visual voyage exploring 12 vivid dreamworlds of imagination and illumination.
The highly-anticipated festival, which has taken place at Gulliver’s resort in Milton Keynes since 2022 and Gulliver’s World Resort in Warrington since 2023, will now also see Gulliver’s Valley join the winter fun for the first time.
It will open on selected dates from November 2025 and run until January 2026.
“Land of Lights 2025 promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, featuring an all-new collection of lanterns covering 12 dreamworlds including an array of incredible dinosaurs. In addition, there will be music, entertainment and street food on offer.
“As a family-company, Gulliver’s is always looking at new ways for families to create magical memories and spend quality time together and Land of Lights does just that. The festival will also help to boost the local economy with the creation of more jobs and bringing more people into South Yorkshire which is always welcome news.
“It’s a fantastic attraction not just for those from the immediate area but we also expect people to visit from far and wide because it really is an eye-opening experience suitable for all the family. It’s a great opportunity to get Rotherham on the map and showcase something spectacular in the run up to Christmas.
“We are expecting a lot of interest so would encourage people to sign up to our exclusive mailing list which will shine a light on sneak peeks and big announcements. We hope as many people as possible will join us this winter.”
Land of Light won in the Best New Event category at last year's UK Theme Park Awards where Gulliver's Valley picked up a Gold award for Best Theme Park for families.
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's
Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts was founded by Ray Phillips and his late wife Hilary, who opened the family’s first theme park, Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, in 1978 - beginning a life-long passion for the family to provide great value days out and short breaks to generations of children across the UK.
Opening adjacent to Rother Valley Country Park in 2020, Gulliver's Valley is the company's fourth park aimed at families with children aged two to 13-years-old and each offering a great variety of rides, attractions and accommodation options, as well as a calendar packed full of special events throughout the year.
In Rotherham the Gulliver’s Gears area has been expanded with the opening of its new ‘Turbo Tower’ and ‘Crazy Planes’ rides.
Turbo Tower gives riders treetop views of the surrounding Rother Valley before plunging them down a 15m drop. Manufactured by SBF Visa, the ride is set to be one of the most popular at the resort.
Guests can now also buckle up and take a flight on the super Crazy Planes ride which spins guests through the skies!
The two new rides add to the motor-themed Gears area which already boasts the Grand Prix Racers roller coaster, Carfari which gives riders a delightful drive in vintage themed cars and the theme park classic, Dodge City dodgems.
Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “In our fifth anniversary year, we are really excited to have our two newest rides open for all to enjoy, enhancing our Gulliver’s Gears area and giving people even more reason to pay our fantastic resort a visit this spring and summer!
“We are always looking at ways to enhance our park and bring new experiences and memories for families to enjoy and these new rides do just that. We’re really looking forward to a fun-packed season ahead and hope as many people as possible will come and join us. Gulliver’s Valley is better than ever!”
Advertisement
Later in the year Land of Lights, which will light up the skies at the Rotherham theme park, will be a mile-long visual voyage exploring 12 vivid dreamworlds of imagination and illumination.
The highly-anticipated festival, which has taken place at Gulliver’s resort in Milton Keynes since 2022 and Gulliver’s World Resort in Warrington since 2023, will now also see Gulliver’s Valley join the winter fun for the first time.
It will open on selected dates from November 2025 and run until January 2026.
“Land of Lights 2025 promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, featuring an all-new collection of lanterns covering 12 dreamworlds including an array of incredible dinosaurs. In addition, there will be music, entertainment and street food on offer.
“As a family-company, Gulliver’s is always looking at new ways for families to create magical memories and spend quality time together and Land of Lights does just that. The festival will also help to boost the local economy with the creation of more jobs and bringing more people into South Yorkshire which is always welcome news.
“It’s a fantastic attraction not just for those from the immediate area but we also expect people to visit from far and wide because it really is an eye-opening experience suitable for all the family. It’s a great opportunity to get Rotherham on the map and showcase something spectacular in the run up to Christmas.
“We are expecting a lot of interest so would encourage people to sign up to our exclusive mailing list which will shine a light on sneak peeks and big announcements. We hope as many people as possible will join us this winter.”
Land of Light won in the Best New Event category at last year's UK Theme Park Awards where Gulliver's Valley picked up a Gold award for Best Theme Park for families.
Gulliver's Valley website
Images: Gulliver's
0 comments:
Post a Comment