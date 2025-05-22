News: Early plans set out to bring padel to Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Plans could be about to be served up to bring the fast-growing, fast-paced, social racket sport of padel to Rotherham.
A puropse-built facility could breathe new life into a Rotherham golf course..
Padel is a form of tennis that originated in Mexico in 1969, grew across South America before making it to Spain. The sport is now rapidly expanding across Europe.
The LTA says that since 2020 the number of padel courts in Britain grew from 50 to over 800, while annual participation rose from 15,000 in 2019 to 400,000 players in 2025.
Now a pre-application planning enquiry has been made to ascertain Rotherham Council's opinions on the potential introduction of new padel courts at The Grange Golf Club in Kimberworth.
Rothbiz reported last year on new investors coming on board at the former municipal course.
Top Play Limited, which shares directors with Pocket Sports Bars Ltd and other Eyre family businesses, talked about a significant refurbishment and upgrade to the current facilities.
Padel is played on what looks like a smaller tennis court enclosed by walls made of glass or mesh. It is predominantly played as doubles and suitable for anyone to play as it is easy to learn the basic skills.
Early plans show two options for locating the courts. Four courts could be positioned opposite the club house next to the farm buildings used by the greenkeepers for storage. Alternatively, four courts could be located alongside the access road as it enters the current car park.
Grange Park Golf Club was laid out in the 1970's on former coal workings where the freehold ownership passed to the Council. The course and clubhouse was let to Grange Park Golf Club Limited in 2005.
The leases expired with the tenant having the right to renewal but Rotherham Council were reluctant to sign a new lease as it was owed over £250,000 in rent and business rates.
Grange Park Golf Club website
Images: LTA
Grange Park Golf Club website
Images: LTA
