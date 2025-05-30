News: AMRC Training Centre director departs
By Tom Austen
After a successful long-run of delivering excellence in engineering apprenticeships, Nikki Jones is stepping down as director of the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre.
With state-of-the-art facilities on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the centre has trained thousands of apprentices, helping to create the manufacturing workforce of the future.
Nikki's journey with the AMRC Training Centre began in July 2016 when she joined as head of training, bringing extensive experience from her previous role as assistant vice-principal at Barnsley College.
Advancing to the role of director in 2018, she steered the team in its mission to provide crucial skills training, bridge the skills gap in industry and positively impact the region.
Nikki’s leadership was instrumental to the centre’s progress and achievements, including a 'Good' Ofsted rating and launch of pioneering apprenticeship programmes in composites and nuclear, among other successes.
Her tenure also saw the centre celebrate a decade of delivering apprenticeships and skills, be part of the South Yorkshire Institute of technology (SYIoT) and showcase Sheffield’s manufacturing legacy at the Lord Mayor’s Show 2024.
The AMRC Training Centre underwent substantial expansion under Nikki’s guidance, further enhancing the regional impact through skills provision.
Employer partnerships have grown, including those with E.ON and Warburtons – with a 9.5% increase in businesses taking on AMRC Training Centre apprentices in 2022/23 compared to pre-pandemic figures.
Apprentice intake numbers have risen from 150 in 2020/21 to 270 in 2024/25– with female representation increasing from 7% to 12% in the last five years.
Over the past decade, the Gross Value Added (GVA) of advanced manufacturing in the Yorkshire and The Humber region has surged by 48% compared to 27% in England, underscoring the sector's regional importance and highlighting the AMRC Training Centre's pivotal role in workforce development.
Reflecting on her nearly nine years at the AMRC Training Centre, Nikki said: “It has been a genuine privilege and pleasure to have been part of this extraordinary organisation.
“Looking back, the people are what made this journey so memorable– our dedicated staff, ambitious apprentices, and incredible employer partners. The strength of these relationships has been the cornerstone of our collective success, and I’m immensely proud of what this brilliant team has achieved in building a nationally recognised centre for skills training for the industry.
“Knowing that the AMRC Training Centre is in capable hands, I look forward to watching it continue its vital work, supporting the manufacturing sector and nurturing talent for many years to come. While this move marks a new chapter for me, I will always cherish my years at the training centre as some of the best of my career, and I will remain its biggest supporter from afar.”
The AMRC Training Centre’s impact under Nikki’s leadership is evident in apprentices’ achievements ranging from helping revive a McLaren Racing icon to saving significant costs for employer, highlighting the centre's far-reaching influence.
Following Nikki's departure, the University is exploring future leadership options for the AMRC Training Centre. In the interim, Louise Cowling will lead on education matters and Rebecca Blackburn will lead on external engagement and employer relations, reporting to Mary Vincent, vice-president for education.
AMRC Training Centre website
Images: AMRC Training
AMRC Training Centre website
Images: AMRC Training
