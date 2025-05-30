News: Shoezone set to open new Rotherham store
By Tom Austen
Footwear retailer shoezone is due to open its new store in Rotherham this weekend.
Rothbiz reported back in 2023 that the retailer had begun recruiting for a new store opening based in Rotherham as it looked to expand in out-of-town retail locations.
Opening on May 31, a new space at Unit 13a, Parkgate Shopping Park, will offer a huge selection for customers and an exciting range of name brands.
To celebrate the launch of the store, shoezone has a number of special offers for customers, including savings on a selection of various styles and seasonal opening offers.
The store will open from 9 am – 8 pm Monday to Friday, 9 am – 6 pm on Saturday and 10.30 am – 4.30 pm Sunday.
In the weeks following the launch, the brand new shoezone store will continue to offer shoppers money-saving promotions. It will stock own brand styles and a huge range of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Rieker, Skechers and Heavenly Feet.
Store Manager Karl Burton also shares that the opening has created nine new jobs in the area.
Anthony Smith, shoezone Chief Executive said: “It’s exciting to be opening our new store in Rotherham, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.
"We look forward to welcoming customers into our new store and hope they enjoy the new variety of products available.”
2024 saw a number of new openings at Parkgate including Wilko, Pavers, Starbucks and Footasylum. Superdrug expaned into a bigger unit on the popular park and Fraser Group moved into a large unit with its Sports Direct USC, GAME and Evans Cycles brands plus an Everlast Gym.
Shoezone website
Parkgate Shopping webaite
Images: Shoezone
