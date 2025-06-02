News: Former Nuclear AMRC staff move over to AMRC
By Tom Austen
A new team made up of former staff at the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (Nuclear AMRC) has been created at the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).
Multimillion pound Rotherham facilities have been retained.
Rothbiz reported last year on Nuclear AMRC staff being told of proposed redundancies with only core research & development activities to be retained by the organisation, also part of the University of Sheffield.
With state of the art facilities on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the £25m Nuclear AMRC is a joint initiative with industry, The University of Sheffield and The University of Manchester's Dalton Nuclear Institute, and is designed to help build and enhance the UK's civil nuclear new build industry.
Based at the AMRC's cluster of research and innovation centres in Rotherham and Sheffield, the new group enhances the AMRC's existing nuclear sector capability and supports its nationally important role in de-risking investment in new technologies that can accelerate and drive manufacturing innovation into the sector.
The group of talented engineers and researchers bring decades of experience with them and build on the research and innovation of the former Nuclear AMRC at its Rotherham facility, which was retained by the University along with more than £35m of production-scale manufacturing equipment to ensure R&D project delivery for the sector continues.
42 members of staff formally transferred into the AMRC to create the new nuclear manufacturing group, following a consultation. The Nuclear AMRC employed over 100 staff.
The team has already had good success in securing new work of scale in recent months in support of the nuclear sector, and is building on existing and ongoing collaborations with the likes of the UK Atomic Energy Authority, Sandvik, Cavendish, Nuclear Transport Solutions, EPRI and Deep Isolation.
Advertisement
The new group is the eighth at the AMRC, which is part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult national network or research centres. It adds to the University of Sheffield and AMRC's existing and expanding portfolio of nuclear-related activity, which includes the AMRC's partnership and project work with Rolls-Royce SMR to manufacture and test prototype modules to be assembled into small modular reactors.
Ben Morgan, interim chief executive officer at the AMRC, said: "Nuclear energy is a vital component of the pathway to net zero and effectively harnessed, it can bring high value growth across many parts of the UK. This group will significantly bolster our offering to the sector and help industry to deliver through research and innovation.
"The AMRC and the wider University has a strong track record of providing R&D inputs into the nuclear energy sector on a range of capabilities from new build, to waste, to decommissioning.
"We have been working with Rolls-Royce SMR to de-risk its manufacturing approach which could have a significant UK economic impact as this world-leading technology comes on stream, hopefully in the coming months.
"Our priority looking ahead will be to ensure that the investment in these technologies delivers significant economic benefit for the UK, and in particular regions across the UK."
AMRC website
Images: Google Maps
Multimillion pound Rotherham facilities have been retained.
Rothbiz reported last year on Nuclear AMRC staff being told of proposed redundancies with only core research & development activities to be retained by the organisation, also part of the University of Sheffield.
With state of the art facilities on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the £25m Nuclear AMRC is a joint initiative with industry, The University of Sheffield and The University of Manchester's Dalton Nuclear Institute, and is designed to help build and enhance the UK's civil nuclear new build industry.
Based at the AMRC's cluster of research and innovation centres in Rotherham and Sheffield, the new group enhances the AMRC's existing nuclear sector capability and supports its nationally important role in de-risking investment in new technologies that can accelerate and drive manufacturing innovation into the sector.
The group of talented engineers and researchers bring decades of experience with them and build on the research and innovation of the former Nuclear AMRC at its Rotherham facility, which was retained by the University along with more than £35m of production-scale manufacturing equipment to ensure R&D project delivery for the sector continues.
42 members of staff formally transferred into the AMRC to create the new nuclear manufacturing group, following a consultation. The Nuclear AMRC employed over 100 staff.
The team has already had good success in securing new work of scale in recent months in support of the nuclear sector, and is building on existing and ongoing collaborations with the likes of the UK Atomic Energy Authority, Sandvik, Cavendish, Nuclear Transport Solutions, EPRI and Deep Isolation.
Advertisement
The new group is the eighth at the AMRC, which is part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult national network or research centres. It adds to the University of Sheffield and AMRC's existing and expanding portfolio of nuclear-related activity, which includes the AMRC's partnership and project work with Rolls-Royce SMR to manufacture and test prototype modules to be assembled into small modular reactors.
Ben Morgan, interim chief executive officer at the AMRC, said: "Nuclear energy is a vital component of the pathway to net zero and effectively harnessed, it can bring high value growth across many parts of the UK. This group will significantly bolster our offering to the sector and help industry to deliver through research and innovation.
"The AMRC and the wider University has a strong track record of providing R&D inputs into the nuclear energy sector on a range of capabilities from new build, to waste, to decommissioning.
"We have been working with Rolls-Royce SMR to de-risk its manufacturing approach which could have a significant UK economic impact as this world-leading technology comes on stream, hopefully in the coming months.
"Our priority looking ahead will be to ensure that the investment in these technologies delivers significant economic benefit for the UK, and in particular regions across the UK."
AMRC website
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment