News: New Rotherham restaurant opens at Forge Island
By Tom Austen
Sygnature Dish has opened in Rotherham, bringing steak and seafood to Forge Island.
Rothbiz reported in March that an independent restaurant from local entrepreneurs would be the second food operator at the town centre's new landmark leisure destination.
Delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse, the £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel.
Loungers plc, the West Country-based café/bar group, opened Vetro Lounge in April as the first food venue on Forge Island.
Sygnature Dish has taken Unit 3 - a 2,580 sq ft unit adjacent to the hotel, opposite the cinema and across from Vetro Lounge.
Dalu and Sibbs Sikhosana are the enterprising siblings behind Sygnature Dish and are well known from Sub Sahara, an authentic family-run African shop and butchery in Rotherham town centre. Sub Sahara was established in August 2023 by owners who have a combined experience of retail and hospitality industry of over 30 years.
The new website for Sygnature Dish explains: "Specialising in high-quality, expertly cooked steaks and freshly sourced seafood, Sygnature Dish will serve lunch and dinner alongside a selection of cocktails plus local and international beers. Diners will be able to indulge in the finest cuts of T-bone, sirloin and rib-eye steaks, along with beef ribs and burgers.
"There’ll be a range of seafood on the menu too, including salmon, grilled/fried calamari, mussels, prawns and the fish of the day.
"The menu will also feature chicken, pasta, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options to suit all tastes and if you want to sample more than one dish, you’ll be able to create your own platter.
"Whether it’s a special occasion, a pre/post-cinema outing or a casual meal with family and friends, Sygnature Dish will provide a warm and stylish setting for every guest to enjoy top-quality food."
The full menu is set to be available from Friday July 24.
The modern interior has been created for the restaurant by Tailored Kollektiv.
Images: Sygnature Dish
The full menu is set to be available from Friday July 24.
The modern interior has been created for the restaurant by Tailored Kollektiv.
Images: Sygnature Dish
