News: Rotherham restaurant announces reopening
By Tom Austen
A popular Rotherham restaurant, closed for over a year, has announced plans to reopen, setting tongues wagging amongst food fans.
A location has yet to be confirmed.
Rothbiz reported on a heart-breaking Valentine's Day for two popular Rotherham venues as they both announced shock closures at the same time in 2024.
The operators of Rancheros Bar and Grill and Roadhouse Bar & Bottles both posted that they had closed their venues in the Stag area "due to circumstances outside of our control."
Roadhouse has since opened in a former opticians on Laughton Road in Dinnington and now it looks like Rancheros is returning.
A post on social media from Rancheros Rodízio Bar & Grill reads: "The skewers are getting ready, the grill is heating up, and we can't wait to serve you that all-you-can-eat Brazilian flavour you’ve been missing. Rancheros is re-opening. Prepare your stomachs for this July!"
The announcement comes a week after operators at another Rotherham favourite, The Big Smoke announced that they were closing with immediate effect, saying that its overheads and supplier costs had soared.
When asked if Rancheros would be taking on the Moorgate site, a quick reply came: "nope, we aren't."
Rancheros brought Brazilian and Latin cuisines to the borough, converting an empty retail unit into a restaurant and bar at Stag Roundabout. Opening when Covid-19 restrictions were still in place, the venue became a hit with TripAdvisor reviewers who made it the number one ranked restaurant in the town.
The restaurant is from Doncaster-based restaurant entrepreneur, Masud Rana, owner of La Boca and La Rustica in Doncaster town centre, and the La Fiesta tapas restaurant in Armthorpe. Whilst the Rotherham branch underwent a revamp in 2022, the Doncaster branch of Rancheros closed in 2023, within a year of opening.
The reasons for the closures in Rotherham were not made public but notices of peaceable re-entry by the landlord were on display at the premises.
Leases often allow for landlords to take back possession of a property by physically entering it and changing the locks without court proceedings - if they think they have the right to do so - usually a breach of the lease by the tenant.
In 2023, The Bampton Property Group, secured planning permission for a scheme that involved a refurbishment of the 1960's building, including a new pitched roof, demolition of first floor to the public house, and the replacement of first floor windows to the front elevation.
Images: Rancheros / facebook
Images: Rancheros / facebook
