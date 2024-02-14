News: Two popular Rotherham venues announce closure
By Tom Austen
It was a heart-breaking Valentine's Day for two popular Rotherham venues as they both announced shock closures at the same time.
Tonight, the shutters were down and the locks were bolted with no couples enjoying a romantic meal or sharing a drink.
The operators of Rancheros Bar and Grill posted on social media that it had closed "due to circumstances outside of our control," just hours after the operators of neighbouring Roadhouse Bar & Bottles posted the same.
Rancheros brought Brazilian and Latin cuisines to the borough, converting an empty retail unit into a restaurant and bar at Stag Roundabout. Opening when Covid-19 restrictions were still in place, the venue became a hit with TripAdvisor reviewers who made it the number one ranked restaurant in the town.
The restaurant is from Doncaster-based restaurant entrepreneur, Masud Rana, owner of La Boca and La Rustica in Doncaster town centre, and the La Fiesta tapas restaurant in Armthorpe. Whilst the Rotherham branch underwent a revamp in 2022, the Doncaster branch of Rancheros closed in 2023, within a year of opening.
A message on the restaurant's Facebook page reads: "With a heavy heart, Rancheros Rodizio bar & grill will be closed for the forseeable future due to circumstances outside of our control.
"We would like to thank all our beautiful, supportive customers for being part of our extended family, providing such great times and unforgettable memories.
"Rest assured, all booked customers who paid a deposit will be contacted and reimbursed.
"We will continue to work hard in providing a community space to be enjoyed by all in the future.
"Watch this space for more updates!"
The announcement message is similar to that posted by the team at the Roadhouse, the bar which opened in 2021 in the former supermarket store room near to Rancheros.
The reasons for both closures have not been made public but a notice of peaceable re-entry by the landlord was on display at the restaurant premises.
Leases often allow for landlords to take back possession of a property by physically entering it and changing the locks without court proceedings - if they think they have the right to do so - usually a breach of the lease by the tenant.
The 13,926 sq ft property was owned by London-based The Bampton Property Group Limited, the same company issuing the notice this week, when a ten year lease was signed for the restaurant unit in 2019.
The notice shows that the operators of Rancheros and Roadhouse came together to create a company and that is who has the lease.
For the team at the Roadhouse, plans were already underway for another venture in the borough. A premises licence was recently secured for an empty former opticians on Laughton Road in Dinnington.
Images: Crosthwaite Commercial / Tom Austen
