News: Rotherham manufacturer acquired in international deal
By Tom Austen
Empire Tapes, a British tape manufacturing business supplying customers across the globe with a varied selection of tapes, has been acquired by Ireland's Zeus Group.
As a leading specialist manufacturing and distribution group, Dublin-based Zeus provides a diverse range of sustainable packaging solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses worldwide.
Founded in 1993 and with its base at Manvers in Rotherham, Empire Tapes are manufacturers, rewinders and converters of adhesive tape.
Zeus said that the deal, which is for an undisclosed sum, supports its continued growth trajectory across Europe and further reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions. Empire Tapes also enhances Zeus’ industrial adhesive capability.
Empire Tapes brings more than 20 years of expertise in high-performance adhesive technologies, serving industrial clients across the UK and globally. With a strong reputation for agility, technical specialism, and UK-based manufacturing, the acquisition bolsters Zeus’ industrial packaging capabilities and expands its specialist offering in technical adhesives such as double-sided, masking, and barrier tapes.
Advertisement
The deal was announced alongside a deal to acquire Spanish firm, Rio Tinto Plásticos.
Brian O’Sullivan, Founder and Owner of Zeus Group, said: "These acquisitions reflect Zeus’ ambition to deliver world-class, sustainable packaging solutions by combining technical excellence with local market insight. Empire Tapes and Rio Tinto Plásticos are both highly respected operators in their fields. Their addition to the Zeus family brings new capability, enhanced customer value, and an even stronger platform for future growth across Europe.”
Dean Sherriff, Chairman of Empire Tapes, welcomed the opportunity to accelerate the company's growth and technical development under Zeus’ ownership.
Zeus also said that the strategic additions are set to boost annual revenue by €20m, helping to pass the €500m mark this year. THe group has an ambitious goal of reaching €1 billion in annual revenues.
In 2023, Empire Tapes secured £4m from NatWest to support the business to progress in the sports sector. In 2017, the company diversified into the sports tapes space, focusing on the tape used to wrap boxers’ hands and secure their gloves during training and for competitive fights. It is now a world-leading brand, used by champions.
Empire Tapes website
Images: Empire Pro Tape / Facebook
As a leading specialist manufacturing and distribution group, Dublin-based Zeus provides a diverse range of sustainable packaging solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses worldwide.
Founded in 1993 and with its base at Manvers in Rotherham, Empire Tapes are manufacturers, rewinders and converters of adhesive tape.
Zeus said that the deal, which is for an undisclosed sum, supports its continued growth trajectory across Europe and further reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions. Empire Tapes also enhances Zeus’ industrial adhesive capability.
Empire Tapes brings more than 20 years of expertise in high-performance adhesive technologies, serving industrial clients across the UK and globally. With a strong reputation for agility, technical specialism, and UK-based manufacturing, the acquisition bolsters Zeus’ industrial packaging capabilities and expands its specialist offering in technical adhesives such as double-sided, masking, and barrier tapes.
Advertisement
The deal was announced alongside a deal to acquire Spanish firm, Rio Tinto Plásticos.
Brian O’Sullivan, Founder and Owner of Zeus Group, said: "These acquisitions reflect Zeus’ ambition to deliver world-class, sustainable packaging solutions by combining technical excellence with local market insight. Empire Tapes and Rio Tinto Plásticos are both highly respected operators in their fields. Their addition to the Zeus family brings new capability, enhanced customer value, and an even stronger platform for future growth across Europe.”
Dean Sherriff, Chairman of Empire Tapes, welcomed the opportunity to accelerate the company's growth and technical development under Zeus’ ownership.
Zeus also said that the strategic additions are set to boost annual revenue by €20m, helping to pass the €500m mark this year. THe group has an ambitious goal of reaching €1 billion in annual revenues.
In 2023, Empire Tapes secured £4m from NatWest to support the business to progress in the sports sector. In 2017, the company diversified into the sports tapes space, focusing on the tape used to wrap boxers’ hands and secure their gloves during training and for competitive fights. It is now a world-leading brand, used by champions.
Empire Tapes website
Images: Empire Pro Tape / Facebook
0 comments:
Post a Comment