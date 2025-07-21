News: Constructing Careers in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham resident, who was previously unemployed, is throwing himself in at the deep end after securing a contract with Esh Construction. Labourer Josh secured the role after completing Esh’s Constructing Careers programme in his hometown.
The three-week bespoke course provided out of work Rotherham residents with hands-on work experience on a £4.1m public realm project at Rotherham Riverside in the town centre and a range of entry level construction skills and employability sessions.
After successfully completing the programme and securing his CSCS card, Josh Connelly, 30, was landed a labourer position with Esh’s civil engineering division. Having worked in customer-facing roles through a plumbers’ merchants for eight years, the role with Esh marks a change in direction.
He said: “I had never worked in construction before in my life, but as I had been applying for roles anyway, it was worth exploring the Constructing Careers programme with Esh, knowing it could open a door to an opportunity at the end of the three weeks.
“I’ve always been willing to throw myself into any situation that presents itself, so I went for it, and it’s turned out really good.”
Since joining Esh on site at the end of April, Josh admits he initially felt out of his depth, but soon found his feet shadowing the site team. He added: “Everyone on site has been very helpful, showing me how things work on site and getting me up to speed on key tasks. I’ve been doing a bit of everything, from helping complete the gabion baskets along the new footpath, to changing buckets on diggers and learning the procedures for dealing with concrete.
During the Constructing Careers programme, which was run in partnership with RNN Group, Hatton Traffic Management, Henry Boot Construction, Antz UK and Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, candidates took on two days of site-based work experienced, while receiving sessions in occupational studies, health and safety training and being put through their CSCS card exam.
Project Manager for Esh Construction, Joe Heptinstall, has been impressed by Josh’s adaptability since joining the Rotherham Riverside team. He said: “Throughout the programme, Josh was recognised for his enthusiasm and hard work in both the theoretical and practical areas covered.
“Following a successful interview, Josh has knitted into the Esh team perfectly. Without Constructing Careers, candidates like Josh wouldn’t have had the opportunity to explore a career in construction, nor Esh recognise his potential.”
Rotherham Riverside is part of a public realm improvement project which aims to further develop the riverside in Rotherham town centre. Once completed, the works will upgrade land just off Westgate, to link Water Lane to the town centre via a new footpath.
“I’m from Rotherham and I know first hand how badly this area has needed developing,” added Josh. “It’s been great to join Esh and to play a small role in helping to open the site up again. It has been needed for a long time. The new footpath will provide a nice walking route for the local community and will be brilliant for the town.”
ESH Group website
Images: ESH
ESH Group website
Images: ESH
