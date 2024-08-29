News: Water Lane work will open up Rotherham's riverside residential quarter
By Tom Austen
Esh Construction has commenced public realm improvement works which will support further riverside development in Rotherham town centre.
Rothbiz reported last year on plans at Westgate and Sheffield Road to address the river wall and carry out work to Water Lane that will enable future phases of housing where, as part of the £31.6m Town Deal programme, government funding is being used to continue the development of a Riverside Residential Quarter.
Procured through YORhub’s YORcivil2 framework on behalf of Rotherham Council, Esh will deliver £4.1m of upgrades on land just off Westgate, while highway upgrades will be actioned on Water Lane.
A new carriageway will be constructed at Water Lane to improve existing vehicular access and provide a link to a new riverside footpath which will reconnect Water Lane to Rotherham town centre. Cut and fill operations, deep drainage works, Japanese knotweed remediation, pavement construction and new fencing is required, while gabion baskets will be used to create a retaining wall feature along the new pathway.
Michael Sherrard, Construction Manager at Esh Construction, said: “We look forward to bringing our expertise to this project which will play an important role in improving and facilitating the connectivity of Rotherham Riverside for the future development of the town.
“Esh has vast experience in delivering public realm projects and we are thrilled to continue our working relationship with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.”
Esh’s civil engineering division will also carry out repairs and remedial works to the existing river walls, with 180m long sheet piles up to 18m in depth being installed to strengthen the river wall. A capping beam will also be added on top to secure the wall structurally and support a guard rail, while cosmetic repairs will be carried out to the existing masonry river wall by rope access trained personnel.
The project builds on the success of Esh’s recently completed active travel schemes for Rotherham Council, which include Wellgate and Broom Road, as well as Sheffield Road Cycleways and Maltby Bus Corridor.
Having acquired the land in December 2022 the project forms part of the Council’s continued investment into the town centre, bringing new homes, leisure uses and improved public realm.
Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Robert Taylor said: “The access road and creation of a new walkway into the town centre will really complement the new housing developments and leisure scheme at Forge Island. The route will support us to continue to breathe new life into this side of the town by helping facilitate new housing developments in the future.”
The council confirmed last year that the project had been delayed after it was "rescoped" in order to remove the proposed new bridge that would have joined to the Guest & Chrimes site and the New York Stadium.
Images: ESH / AHR
Hope works don't destroy the sand Martin breeding area also kingfisher s down there .
