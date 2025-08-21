News: "Bad Monkey" planning to follow The Canary at new Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
A director at a popular Rotherham tapas bar and restaurant is preparing another venue at a new retail development across the borough.
A premises licence application has been submitted that would enable one of the remaining units at the popular Olive Lane development to be used as a drinking establishment.
Olive Lane, Harworth’s brand new retail development at its flagship site at Waverley, reached practical completion in March with 80% of units under offer or let.
Only one unit is now currently available to rent acording to agents, Fox Lloyd Jones.
At Unit E2, Mono Malo Ltd has secured a licence for the sale by retail of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises everyday between 11am and 10:30pm.
Opening hours are set to be 9am until 11pm and the licence, which comes with a number of mandatory conditions, also grants permission for the performance of live and recorded music indoors at certain times.
Mono Malo Ltd shares a director with The Olive Lounge Wickersley Ltd. Mono malo translates as "bad monkey" from Spanish.
Based in the popular Rotherham suburb, The Olive Lounge serves authentic homemade tapas with quality wines, beers and original cocktails.
The new venue would be opposite The Canary Micro Bar at Olive Lane where work is well underway and a grand opening is not far away.
Other openings at Olive Lane include Tesco, Wingers, Karobar, Specsavers, a vets, nursery, community centre and a GP surgery.
Images: Harworth
