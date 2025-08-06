News: Rotherham's new market and library to benefit from solar panel push

Great British Energy, the government’s publicly-owned clean energy company, has awarded mayoral authorities a share of £10m in grant funding to roll out clean energy projects at the centre of communities, with a major Rotherham regeneration project set to benefit.



The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) is set to establish the Mayoral Renewables Fund Grant Scheme following a request for £572,025.



The government’s clean energy superpower mission will protect billpayers, create jobs and bring greater energy security through delivering clean power by 2030. Great British Energy will accelerate this by developing, investing and building clean energy projects across the UK.



Great British Energy is already cutting energy bills for public services, with solar panels already installed on 11 schools as part of plans to roll out the panels on around 200 schools and 200 hospitals in England.



Seven new projects in Doncaster and Rotherham have been identified for solar panels.



Last month Rotherham Council took the decision to utilise £350,000 of its own capital decarbonisation budget to maximise the solar photovoltaics (PV) on the town centre markets and library rooftops.



Construction is well underway on the £40.89m project which is due to be completed in 2027.



South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard, said: “The Rotherham Outdoor Market scheme is a brilliant example of how innovation can power local adaptation and resilience. By reducing emissions and energy costs, we’re supporting the stallholders who are the beating heart of the market - helping them grow in the face of rising energy prices and making the market more attractive for both traders and shoppers."



Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: "Our plans will mean more money can be spent on the services that make working people better off and help strengthen the ties that bind us in our communities.



"This is what Great British Energy is all about - taking back control to deliver lower bills for good."



The Rotherham town centre development will include a refurbished indoor market and a modern and accessible central library, along with a new community hub and extensive public realm and improved links to the town centre and college. The renovations will build upon the existing mix of shops and services with the addition of a new food hub and dining area on the first floor.



The outdoor market will become a flexible space which can be used for exhibitions and events when required. The second floor will incorporate contemporary office spaces for charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.



Images: RMBC