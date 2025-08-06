News: Rotherham United's Diamond Partnership continues into centenary season





With the backing of six local businesses as Diamond Partners throughout the 2025/26 campaign, it means that the Millers' shirts can feature the Rotherham Hospice charity.



AESSEAL, Hughie Construction, IPM Group, Mears Group, Steelphalt and TMG Mortgage Network have endorsed this charitable venture which will once again provide a local charity with invaluable tangible benefits while significantly raising the profiles of the organisations in question.



The only adult hospice in Rotherham for the people of Rotherham, Rotherham Hospice is an independent charity and must raise significant sums of money each year in order to pay for the quality care provided free of charge to patients, their families and carers.



Steve Coakley, Commercial Director at Rotherham United, said: “To be able to continue the Diamond Partnership into the club’s historic Centenary Year and for a third consecutive season is both a huge honour and a great privilege. Not only does it speak volumes of the continued selflessness of those businesses involved, it also facilitates a fantastic opportunity for our kits – which we hope will be remembered for many years to come – to proudly sport the branding of a local charity close to our hearts.



“While there were numerous worthwhile causes in the Rotherham region which were considered to feature on the front of our shirts during this milestone campaign, it became clear after canvassing the opinion of the Diamond Partners that the Rotherham Hospice and everything they do for our community made them the ideal candidates for a year in which we will celebrate all of the aspects of this town and the people within it that make it so special.



“The Rotherham Hospice is also a fitting metaphor for the football club in this, it’s 100th season, in that, they have shown fantastic resilience to overcome the challenges posed to them each year in terms of the funds they need to raise to continue to operate and are a cornerstone of our local community.



“Our eternal gratitude is this year extended to AESSEAL, Hughie Construction, IPM Group, Mears Group, Steelphalt and TMG Mortgage Network. Without them, this amazing gesture which provides a local charity with such an impactful opportunity over the course of a year simply would not be possible."



Debbie Coulson, Director of Income Generation and Communications at the Rotherham Hospice, added: "It is a huge honour for Rotherham Hospice to feature once again on the front of Rotherham United’s shirts, especially in such a landmark year. As the club celebrates its centenary and we mark 30 years of compassionate care in our community, this partnership is more meaningful than ever.



“To see our new logo and refreshed identity proudly displayed on the shirt is a powerful symbol of progress, pride, and partnership. We’re incredibly thankful to the local businesses whose generosity has made this possible, and to Rotherham United for choosing us - two local institutions side by side.



“This moment isn’t just about visibility, it’s about unity. It’s about Rotherham coming together to support its club and its Hospice, and to ensure our care can continue for the next 30 years and beyond.”



AESSEAL managing director Chris Rea said: “Reaching 100 years is a testament to Rotherham United’s deep roots in the community. We’re proud to be part of that legacy as Diamond Partners once again and to continue supporting the invaluable work of Rotherham Hospice. Both organisations represent the strength, resilience and heart of our town, values we’re proud to support."



Rotherham United's innovative commercial deal which sees businesses come together as "Diamond Partners" is continuing into the new season - a historic year for the club.A number of events are taking place celebrating 100 years of Rotherham United. Rotherham County and Rotherham Town agreed to amalgamate to become one club in 1925.