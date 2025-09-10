News: Public funding approved for South Yorkshire Airport City project
By Tom Austen
South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard and Council Leaders have taken a historic decision to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, approving a £160m (£159.52m) funding package.
The decision was made at a meeting of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Board (SYMCA). All five board members voted unanimously in favour of the funding, including Rotherham Council leader, Chris Read, paving the way for the airport’s reopening.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport closed in November 2022, leaving South Yorkshire one of the largest UK city regions without an international aviation presence.
Since it closed, the Mayors of South Yorkshire and Doncaster, along with local authority partners and central government have worked at pace to explore the opportunity to return aviation to the region through a reopened airport with a viable future.
South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard, said: “We’re reopening DSA. Today, we’ve made a historic decision; to invest in the plans to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and to create a sustainable aviation and advanced manufacturing hub at Gateway East.
“I’ve always said I wanted to reopen DSA, but we needed to know exactly what the plan looked like. That’s why we’ve taken the time and done the work. No plan of this size or scale is ever easy, or without risks, but today we’ve taken a bold step forward, backed by data, expertise, and a shared vision for the type of South Yorkshire we want to build, because DSA is a unique opportunity.
“The plan we have backed today is about more than holiday flights or passenger numbers, it’s a long-term commitment to drive jobs, growth and opportunities in sustainable aviation, advanced manufacturing, freight, and even the defence sector, here in South Yorkshire.”
The majority of the funding required, £121.62m, has been earmarked from Gainshare funding allocated to City of Doncaster Council’s Place Investment Plan. Gainshare funding refers to the money committed to South Yorkshire through the Devolution Deal agreed by the MCA, South Yorkshire local authorities and government.
Significant passenger operations are not likely to commence until summer 2028 but with potential for limited passenger activity and cargo from winter 2027.
On voting to approve the use of funding, Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: "Clearly this is a huge asset for the South Yorkshire economy, with enormous potential for driving forward jobs and opportunities for people in our region. and that benefit will be felt far beyond Doncaster. So am satisfied on that basis, and on the basis of the conversations that we've had over recent weeks and months that this is an appropriate use of public money and a wise thing for us to do.to take forward the South Yorkshire economy."
On the politics of the decision, Read added: "We live in a time where there is minute by minute commentary on the decisions that we take and the way that we hold ourselves in public office. and Ros [Mayor of City of Doncaster Council Ros Jones] has shown exemplarary leadership through that period of time.
"Because none of this is easy. It was not in awy way inevitable that we would be here today making this decision. We can only do that because of the leadership that Ros and Doncaster Council have provided.
"Because of the way that the South Yorkshire Mayor has been able to look at all the feasible ways that this could proceed, and to weight those risks. And because of the way the officers at the MCA have then taken their responsibility so seriously to weigh those risks, to look at the pros and cons, to work with us as politicians and to look at credible, serious ways that we can facilitate economic growth in South Yorkshire."
"Today marks the end of an extensive consultation period, which clearly laid out the strong business case for re-opening. I hope that with funding now secured and consultations completed, this marks the beginning of an exciting new phase which will ultimately see flights return to the skies in South Yorkshire.
"My hope is that the re-opening of Doncaster airport will act as a catalyst towards boosting growth across the region, helping to connect the truly unique and innovative work being delivered throughout South Yorkshire, as well as helping our business community to explore new opportunities within international markets. At the same time, the decision is likely to create many new jobs within the regional economy as well as helping to drive inward investment into South Yorkshire."
SYMCA website
Images: SYMCA
SYMCA website
Images: SYMCA
