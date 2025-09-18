News: O&P Construction delivers YOR4Good site initiative
By Tom Austen
Local contractor O&P Construction has supported a Rotherham community group as part of their social value commitment.
O&P created an accessible allotment space on behalf of Reach Day Services, which offers daytime support and activities for adults with learning disabilities, autism, or complex needs.
O&P partnered with Reach Day Services, Rotherham Road Allotment Society and Maltby Town Council on the YOR4Good initiative, which included installing a self-composting toilet and handwashing facility with solar lighting; a portacabin to be used as a social area and workshop; a new water connection and grey water recycling and a generator for power and lighting – all of which created a more accessible site and will allow Reach Day Services to offer activities that were previously not possible to provide.
YOR4Good is a community fund developed to support economic regeneration in the area covered by YORhub’s frameworks. It is funded by cash and/or benefit in kind donations from the contractors of our YORcivil and YORbuild frameworks, when they are delivering construction projects through YORhub.
Advertisement
Bob Mitchell, Construction Director, O&P Construction Services Ltd said, "We are proud to have supported this local community project via the YOR4Good Fund to make a real difference in the community in which we are working. The provision of these facilities will ensure that the Rotherham Road Allotments become a community venue that can welcome more people with different characteristics and offer activities and opportunities that were previously impossible to provide."
Philip Henderson, YOR4Good Panel Chair and YORbuild Framework Programme Manager, adde: "We are also proud that YOR4Good was the first social value initiative of its kind in the country, and we are delighted to support the Reach Day Services Allotment Project & Rotherham Road Allotment Society with this fantastic initiative."
In Rotherham, Wath-based O&P Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for the Thrybergh Country Park redevelopment project having recently completed the extension at at Waverley academy.
O&P Construction website
YORHUb website
Images:
O&P created an accessible allotment space on behalf of Reach Day Services, which offers daytime support and activities for adults with learning disabilities, autism, or complex needs.
O&P partnered with Reach Day Services, Rotherham Road Allotment Society and Maltby Town Council on the YOR4Good initiative, which included installing a self-composting toilet and handwashing facility with solar lighting; a portacabin to be used as a social area and workshop; a new water connection and grey water recycling and a generator for power and lighting – all of which created a more accessible site and will allow Reach Day Services to offer activities that were previously not possible to provide.
YOR4Good is a community fund developed to support economic regeneration in the area covered by YORhub’s frameworks. It is funded by cash and/or benefit in kind donations from the contractors of our YORcivil and YORbuild frameworks, when they are delivering construction projects through YORhub.
Advertisement
Bob Mitchell, Construction Director, O&P Construction Services Ltd said, "We are proud to have supported this local community project via the YOR4Good Fund to make a real difference in the community in which we are working. The provision of these facilities will ensure that the Rotherham Road Allotments become a community venue that can welcome more people with different characteristics and offer activities and opportunities that were previously impossible to provide."
Philip Henderson, YOR4Good Panel Chair and YORbuild Framework Programme Manager, adde: "We are also proud that YOR4Good was the first social value initiative of its kind in the country, and we are delighted to support the Reach Day Services Allotment Project & Rotherham Road Allotment Society with this fantastic initiative."
In Rotherham, Wath-based O&P Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for the Thrybergh Country Park redevelopment project having recently completed the extension at at Waverley academy.
O&P Construction website
YORHUb website
Images:
0 comments:
Post a Comment