News: Housing plans in for Rotherham farmland
By Tom Austen
Another planning application has been submitted for greenbelt land in Rotherham, this time for 170 houses at Whiston.
Rothbiz reported last month on Clarendon Land and Development developing plans for a proposed housing development on 10.17 hectares of farmland south of West Bawtry Road, Whiston - another site designated as safeguarded land.
A number of proposed developments in Rotherham this year that are for sites in the local plan that were designated as "safeguarded land" rather than sites designated for housing. The 2018 plan set out that they may be needed in the future and taken out of the greenbelt after the end of the plan period in 2028.
Planning consultants are hoping to convince the local planning authority that the land should be used now to address the borough's housing needs.
Clarendon's outline plans have been submitted alongside a Renishaw company called Clinker Estates Ltd and show that the main vehicular access would be from Long Lane into West Bawtry Road.
The types of houses are not yet detailed bu 25% will be classed as affordable homes.
Surface water will be managed through two detention basins. Attenuation basins will also provide effective water quality treatment before discharging into the wider Site drainage network, ultimately flowing into Whiston Brook.
"As with all new residential development, the proposals will result in an increase in population and will therefore have some impact upon local infrastructure. Not all impacts will be negative (for example increased footfall and revenue for local services)."
It adds that any impact would be "clearly outweighed by the need to provide significant new development."
Clarendon website
Images: Clarendon
