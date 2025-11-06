News: Rebrand for former Rotherham asylum seeker hotel following sale
By Tom Austen
A hotel in Rotherham that was temporarily used to accommodate asylum seekers has undergone a rebrand following its sale.
Rothbiz revealed in 2024 that the Ibis at Bramley was being advertised for sale by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co. In 2023 it was reported that the use of the hotel for asylum seekers was to end.
Since around 2020, there has been a marked increase in the use of hotels for contingency asylum accommodation. The cause of this has been attributed to several factors including the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and public health measures, an increase in the number of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats, and a backlog in unresolved asylum cases.
The Ibis Rotherham East, situated just off Junction 1 of the M18, was one of three hotels recently sold to an owner-operator on behalf of offshore owners.
David Lee, Regional Director – Hotels at Christie & Co, said: “We are pleased to report this sizeable transaction which generated significant interest. Limited service hotels continue to be very popular with all types of investors.”
The hotels were sold at an undisclosed price.
Now the former Ibis on Moorhead Way, that was put up for sale with a guide price of £4m, is being advertised as "Garner Hotel Rotherham East" - part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies.
IHG’s newest midscale conversion brand has seen rapid growth since its global launch in 2023, particularly in the company’s largest market in Europe – where appetite for hotels in the essentials segment continues to gain traction.
Garner strives to become the leading choice for travellers of all ages seeking quality stays at an affordable price point – offering the all-important things guests value, including convenient locations, comfortable beds and free Wi-Fi. Guests will experience Garner’s signature ‘refreshing moment’ free drink and snack on arrival, as well as having access to fresh bean-to-cup coffee and the Garner Shop.
"Our dedicated operations and development teams work hand-in-hand on the ground to deliver a seamless, efficient value proposition for every Garner property. This includes delivering the brand’s competitive conversion cost per key, flexible design and reduced pre-opening costs through a rapid conversion process. This coordinated effort not only supports our owners but also guarantees guests a consistent, high-quality, and affordable experience.
"As we continue to expand Garner’s presence across the UK, we remain committed to partnering closely with our owners and investors to maximise value and unlock new opportunities in the midscale segment.”
The 2024 listing stated: "This purpose-built hotel has 86 en-suite bedrooms spread over four floors. On the ground floor there is an open plan multi-functional space, which includes the reception area and a combined dining area for breakfast and dinner with a bar, featuring a pool table and a large screen TV (capacity approximately 50). There are also four well-equipped meeting rooms with a capacity of six up to 20 guests."
The particulars explained that the hotel was let to Accor UK Economy Hotels Limited for a term of 25 years from August 2000. The current passing rent was £364,370 per annum.
Garner Hotels website
Images: Garner / Christie & co
Garner Hotels website
Images: Garner / Christie & co
