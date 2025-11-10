News: New operator for popular Rotherham tapas bar
By Tom Austen
A venue in Wickersley is under new managment have been taken over by the operators of its near neighbours.
Based in the popular Rotherham suburb, The Olive Lounge serves authentic homemade tapas with quality wines, beers and original cocktails.
The W Bars Team have recently announced they have taken over The Olive Lounge.
The team are part of the same group that opertates the W Italian Restaurant on Bawtry Road. Formerly Don Guiseppe's, the warm and friendly restaurant also has a lounge bar area.
2018 plans were refused by Rotherham Council to change the use of the premises from a restaurant to a combined restaurant/drinking establishment, with planners concluding that the potential increase in the use of the premises as a bar could result in an unacceptable level of noise and disturbance for nearby residents.
Rotherham Council has a policy that affects the number of new or varied alcohol licences being granted in the Wickersley area.
A post on social media reads: "We’re excited to share that The Olive Lounge Bar is now under new management! There’s a brand-new energy in the air — warm welcomes, friendly faces, and a focus on creating the kind of evenings Wickersley deserves. Expect great cocktails, smooth music, and a relaxed, stylish atmosphere to unwind in. Come join us for a drink, say hello, and be part of this exciting new chapter."
Last month Rothbiz reported on the changes at Wickersley, including Stems Floral Design moving to Bawtry Road.
The changes continue over the road on The Tanyard where long standing butcher, Peter Cusworth, closed the store following retirement.
Reeds Rains has also relocated its Rotherham branch from the town centre to The Tanyard at Wickerlsey, describing it as a strategic move and natural step that places the branch on the doorstep of the local community it serves.
Jamie Knights, Regional Director at Reeds Rains Rotherham, said “We’re excited for our relocation to Wickersley where we will continue to serve our local community from our new branch with the same high-quality service they deserve, within a more accessible location. “It’s a modern and inviting space where we can continue to welcome our existing customers from across Sheffield and Rotherham. We’re looking forward to growing its presence in Wickersley and building even stronger connections.”
Images: Google Maps / Reeds Rains
