News: Shell deal for innovative Rotherham firm
By Tom Austen
Innovative Rotherham firm, Tan Delta Systems, has secured a new contract with Shell, the multinational oil and gas company.
Based at Dinnington, Tan Delta provides equipment monitoring technologies and solutions that use real time oil analysis to enable material reductions in maintenance costs, improve reliability and reduce carbon footprint.
Shell Marine Products Singapore is part of the firm's growing customer base of blue-chip multinationals and equipment operators.
The new order, worth approximately £120,000, relates to systems that are expected to be deployed on a range of vessels to monitor various critical pieces of equipment such as auxiliary engines, propulsion engines and other support systems. It targets deployment on thousands of vessels in the coming years.
Tan Delta real time oil sensor solutions use sensing technology to analyse oil in working equipment in real time at a molecular level, enabling accurate tracking of oil condition to end of life, and detection of unexpected issues such as contamination or other internal and unseen equipment issues which may lead to bigger problems and or failures in the future.
In its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025, Tan Delta bosses warned that the adoption of its solutions by customers is taking considerably longer than expected resulting in disappointing financial results.
The report noted that there was 216 distributors, 17 active trials and visible forward sales opportunities worth approximately £64m but with revenue at £0.5m for the six months (down from £0.7m in the same period the previous year), the company posted a loss before tax of £0.8m.
Chris Greenwood, Tan Delta CEO said: "We have been building a long-term relationship with the SHELL for several years to explore how they and their customers can benefit from Tan Delta real time oil condition monitoring technologies and products. As a new disruptive technology and concept, it has taken some time to introduce this to a generally conservative industrial and commercial market, but as we recently advised in our Annual Report, whilst the sales cycle remains long, I expect the growth in user references to help with market confidence. This order, whilst small in the context of the overall commercial marine market segment, is a good example of this."
Other recent deals include Fuchs SE, one of the world's largest lubricant distributors and a distributor agreement with Core Arabia in Saudi Arabia.
Tan Delta website
Images: Shell Marine
