News: Shortlist for Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards unveiled
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has revealed the names of 22 Rotherham-based businesses that have reached the shortlist of the 2025 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.
The glittering evening, which has firmly established itself as one of the most prestigious business events in South Yorkshire, will showcase and celebrate the achievements of South Yorkshire’s local business community – from apprentices and start-up businesses taking the first steps on their business journey to businesses that are going above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to giving back to the local community, sustainability and supporting staff and customers.
With 14 different categories up for grabs, as well as one shortlisted business set to receive the prestigious title of Business of the Year, the event promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, celebrations and a chance to reflect on achievements made during the past 12 months.
Rotherham-based businesses will be represented in every award category on the evening, with businesses from the town securing four out of five shortlisted places in three categories: Apprenticeship of the Year, Campaign of the Year and Charity of the Year.
The event, which is sponsored by Barnsley College, recognises and celebrates many different aspects of South Yorkshire’s business community, from individuals taking the first steps in their chosen vocation to growth, excellent customer service, as well as the commitment made by businesses to shape the local communities they serve, protect the environment and help employees to realise their full potential.
The Rotherham businesses that have made the shortlist include Equans, which was shortlisted in three categories, including Large Business of the Year, whilst IT specialists Balliante and Gala Technology were both shortlisted in two categories. Four Rotherham-based charities, Crossroads Care, Kiveton Park & Wales Community Development Trust, Rothacs and Rotherham Samaritans could be in line to receive a special cash prize to support their work.
In recognition of their longstanding contribution towards shaping South Yorkshire’s economy, businesses celebrating a significant milestone in 2025 may be eligible to receive a special “Salute to Business” award, which will be presented during the evening. To apply, businesses should contact Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber by emailing awards@brchamber.co.uk.
Sponsored by Barnsley College, the winners will be announced during a glittering ceremony taking place at Magna on 14th November and hosted by SAS veteran and best-selling author Colin MacLachlan, who successfully swapped the battlefield for the boardroom as well as appeared as an instructor on the hit TV shows SAS: Who Dares Wins and Secrets of the SAS.
Carrie Sudbury, Chief Executive, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “The Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards has firmly established itself as one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the local business calendar, and I’d like to congratulate every business that has reached the shortlist, as well as the businesses that have so generously sponsored the event. The standard of entries was exceptionally high, and with a record number of entries, any business that has reached the shortlist should feel incredibly proud of their achievements.
I’d also like to thank every business that has entered this year’s awards, and with a number of new awards up for grabs on the night, the event promises to be an incredible evening that not only celebrates and showcases the strength and diversity of our local economy but also offers a unique opportunity for businesses to come together, make new connections and reflect on their own achievements during the past 12 months.”
The full shortlist for the 2025 Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards is as follows (listed in alphabetical order):
Apprentice of the Year Award Shortlist (Sponsored by The RNN Group)
Max Brough – Airmaster
Leon Reed – Balliante
Becky Smith – Barnsley Hospice
Sam Collumbine – Equans
Joe Cockerill – Mears Group
Business Community Impact Award Shortlist (Sponsored by Rotherham Together Partnership)
BetterYou Ltd
Equans
Henry Boot Construction
Naylor Group
Reloved Boutique by Barnsley College
Business Growth Award Shortlist (Sponsored by Sky High Tree & Ground Maintenance Services)
Actus
Elecomm
Gala Technology
TwentyFour IT Services
Utility Source Limited
Businessperson of the Year Award Shortlist (Sponsored by Secure Power)
Martine Tune – Barnsley Hospice
Rob Shaw – Glu Recruit
Mark Smith – MAKE YOUR MARK UK
Dr Perdita Mousley – Rotherham Opportunities College
Lisa Hawksby – Total Training Provision
Campaign of the Year Award Shortlist (Sponsored by Chapter II)
ACW Medical Services Ltd
Flux Rotherham
Gala Technology
Rotherham Hospice
Utility Source Limited
Charity of the Year Award Shortlist (Sponsored by Rotherham Enterprise Agency Limited – REAL)
Barnsley Hospice
Crossroads Care Rotherham
Kiveton Park & Wales & Community Development Trust
Rotherham Abuse Counselling Service (Rothacs)
Rotherham Samaritans
Commitment to People Development Award Shortlist (Sponsored by Barnsley College)
Actus
Crossroads Truck and Bus Ltd
Glu Recruit
Rotherham Hospice
Vaughandale Construction Ltd
Excellence in Customer Service Award Shortlist (Sponsored by MKB Solicitors LLP)
Equans
IT Desk (UK) Limited
Natural Cement
Wayv. Talk and Broadband for Business
Wentworth Woodhouse
Large Business of the Year Award Shortlist (Sponsored by SOTpay)
Equans
Hargreaves Industrial Services
KCM Waste Management Ltd
Naylor Group
Newell and Wright Transport
Most Promising New Business Award Shortlist (Sponsored by IT Desk (UK) Limited)
Adam Bradley Business Growth Consultancy Ltd
Empress Ballroom
Jiggle
Nexus 360 Ltd
Pest Risk Management Group Ltd
Small Business of the Year Award Shortlist (Sponsored by ACW Medical Services)
Balliante
Empress Ballroom
Gravitate Digital Accounting
GrowTraffic Ltd
Steel City Marketing
Sustainability Award Shortlist (Sponsored by Enzygo)
Barnsley Hospice Retail Hub
Hydrov Ltd
Magna Trust
Naylor Group
Riverlution
Social Value Business of the Year Award Shortlist (Supported by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council)
Equans
Esh Group
Field Management Ireland (Rotherham Baby Pack)
KCM Waste Management
The Dwelling Doctors
