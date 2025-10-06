News: Council staff warned about parking at Forge Island
By Tom Austen
Staff at Rotherham Council have been reminded that the car parking at Forge Island is for users of the cinema, food outlets and hotel, following a number of complaints.
Forge Island is the £47m regeneration scheme in the town centre delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse.
Near to the authority's Riverside House offices, the development includes a 340 space car park, operated by the council, that was created on the main site with the new buildings on a podium above.
The initial parking strategy offered free parking for hotel customers between the hours of 4pm and 10am. In addition, those customers using the cinema were offered concessionary free parking for a period of up to 3.5 hours. A 30-minute concession period for drop-offs was also introduced.
In February Rothbiz revealed that the authority had decided to offer unlimited free parking for patrons of all businesses at the new leisure destination that includes an 8-screen Arc cinema, food outlets and a Travelodge.
However, since the development was completed, and the hotel and cinema opened in 2024, the exit barrier to the car park has rarely been in operation.
Advertisement
An update to all council staff, shared by independent counillor, Michael Bennett-Sylvester, reads: "We've received a number of complaints about parking availability at Forge Island. Please remember that parking at Forge Island is currently only for customers using the site. This is essential to support the new businesses and ensure a positive experience for their customers.
"From Monday 6 October, Parking Services staff will be present at Forge Island to ensure the site is used appropriately. If you've been parking there, please make alternative arrangements going forward.
"Nearby Council car parks available for staff use include:
• The Statutes
• Westgate
• Drummond Street"
With the approved changes, it was expected that customers of Forge Island businesses would need to validate free, unlimited parking through receipts.
The car park currently uses an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, which registers number plates upon entry.
In June the authority introduced one hour’s free parking in council-run car parks in Rotherham town centre, including Forge Island. The £50,000 a year move aims to "support local businesses, boost footfall, and encourage residents to shop locally."
Images: Google Maps / Vetro Lounge / facebook
Forge Island is the £47m regeneration scheme in the town centre delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse.
Near to the authority's Riverside House offices, the development includes a 340 space car park, operated by the council, that was created on the main site with the new buildings on a podium above.
The initial parking strategy offered free parking for hotel customers between the hours of 4pm and 10am. In addition, those customers using the cinema were offered concessionary free parking for a period of up to 3.5 hours. A 30-minute concession period for drop-offs was also introduced.
In February Rothbiz revealed that the authority had decided to offer unlimited free parking for patrons of all businesses at the new leisure destination that includes an 8-screen Arc cinema, food outlets and a Travelodge.
However, since the development was completed, and the hotel and cinema opened in 2024, the exit barrier to the car park has rarely been in operation.
Advertisement
An update to all council staff, shared by independent counillor, Michael Bennett-Sylvester, reads: "We've received a number of complaints about parking availability at Forge Island. Please remember that parking at Forge Island is currently only for customers using the site. This is essential to support the new businesses and ensure a positive experience for their customers.
"From Monday 6 October, Parking Services staff will be present at Forge Island to ensure the site is used appropriately. If you've been parking there, please make alternative arrangements going forward.
"Nearby Council car parks available for staff use include:
• The Statutes
• Westgate
• Drummond Street"
With the approved changes, it was expected that customers of Forge Island businesses would need to validate free, unlimited parking through receipts.
The car park currently uses an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, which registers number plates upon entry.
In June the authority introduced one hour’s free parking in council-run car parks in Rotherham town centre, including Forge Island. The £50,000 a year move aims to "support local businesses, boost footfall, and encourage residents to shop locally."
Images: Google Maps / Vetro Lounge / facebook
1 comments:
I bet it's the same people parking here, that are also mucking up all the roads around the town centre. There's too much of the "do as I say, not as I do" mentality within RMBC.
Post a Comment