News: Rotherham Council looking for new head of RiDO
By Tom Austen
Recruitment is underway for a new leader of Rotherham Investment and Development Office (RiDO), the economic development arm of Rotherham Council.
Sitting in the Regeneration and Environment directorate, RiDO exists to help stimulate economic growth in the area, creating jobs and prosperity into the future.
A new Head of Economic Development is set to lead on inward investment, business growth, and strategic partnerships, overseeing a diverse portfolio including five business centres, the newly redeveloped Rotherham Markets, employment and skills programmes, and economic development strategy.
The department works alongside the Regeneration team (which also recently recruited for a service manager), Planning and Building Control, and Transportation. Services report to the strategic director and assistant director.
The job ad for the £75,585 - £80,726 a year Head of Economic Development post reads: "Rotherham is a borough on the rise - over the last two decades it has seen a remarkable increase in productivity, making it one of the fastest-growing sub-regional economies in the UK—and the fastest in the North of England. This transformation has been driven by the success of the Advanced Manufacturing Park and the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), which has attracted global brands, fostered cutting-edge research and development, and helped reshape the region’s economic landscape.
"Looking ahead, Rotherham’s ambitions continue to grow. The Don Valley area is poised for significant development, including proposals for Rotherham Gateway Station - a new main line station and business park. These initiatives are set to unlock further economic potential, attract investment, and create new opportunities for businesses and communities alike.
"As Head of Economic Development, you’ll be at the forefront of this exciting journey—helping to shape the borough’s future, drive inclusive growth, and ensure Rotherham remains a place where innovation thrives and businesses succeed. Join us and be part of a team that is shaping a thriving future for our communities and businesses."
Recruitment is also underway for a Senior Economic Development Manager and Economic Development Officer.
