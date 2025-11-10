News: The Rotherham areas where housebuilders are urged "to go big, go bold and go build"
By Tom Austen
Two "catalyst sites" in Rotherham have been identified to spearhead the government's historic £39 billion Social and Affordable Homes Programme.
As part of the Housing Secretary’s drive to accelerate the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will be given greater influence over how funding will be used in the region.
For South Yorkshire, a indicative spend, subject to suitable bids, has been set out at £700m.
The South Yorkshire mayor has an overall ambition to deliver 9,000 new affordable homes over the next five years. The ten year national programme aims to deliver around 300,000 affordable homes, with at least 60% as Social Rent homes.
For the first time, mayors, working jointly with Homes England, will shape the course of action for new affordable housing money in their regions, setting out ambitious plans for the types of homes that get built, sites prioritised for construction and how many suitable bids for grant funding could come forward in each area.
As part of these plans, housing providers will be required to demonstrate how their bids align with local priorities, accelerating delivery of homes that genuinely meet local needs, ranging from specialist housing for older people to community-led projects. In South Yorkshire there is a need for 1-bedroom accommodation, level access and 3 or 4-bedroom family homes.
The Housing Secretary and Housing Minister are calling on the sector to be as ambitious as possible in their bids for new grant funding, with the door to bidding officially opening in February, working hand in glove to maximise use of the record investment.
Local councils are set to work with the mayors and will also be given a route to bid into the programme. The government says that it is removing barriers preventing councils building at scale.
Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: “Families have been trapped in so-called temporary accommodation for years or stuck on council waiting lists with no hope of a secure home.
“We’re changing that for good with the biggest boost to social housebuilding in a generation and getting behind mayors who are ready to build affordable housing across their regions.
“We’re also backing councils to build again and transform derelict sites into thriving neighbourhoods, urging them to go big, go bold and go build.”
For Rotherham, where the council has made a commitment to deliver 1,000 new council homes, two priority areas have been identified.
Government documents show that "SYMCA encourages proposals for delivery of Housing Pipeline identified Catalyst Sites within priority growth locations that are considered to have the greatest potential impact on the acceleration of regeneration:
- Barnsley — Hoyland (North and South) and Royston and Carlton
- Doncaster — Unity and Doncaster Waterfront and city centre emerging sites
- Rotherham — Bassingthorpe Farm and Rotherham town centre sites
- Sheffield – Neeps End and Furnace Hill and Moorfoot"
SYMCA’s Local Growth Plan has also identified the importance of the Don Valley Corridor, which connects Rotherham and Sheffield, as the key part of the South Yorkshire Investment Zone. It includes the catalyst housing sites of Rotherham town centre and Bassingthorpe Farm.
a masterplan was approved for Bassingthorpe - a proposed 2,000 home development on former greenbelt land where the vision is to create a "well-connected 21st century garden community" close to the proposed new mainline station at Parkgate.
South Yorkshire is also set to receive over £12m from the Brownfield Housing Fund for 2025/26. Rotherham schemes at Swinton, Canklow, Catcliffe and Waverley have previously used the grants to address funding gaps in developing previously used or neglected land into new housing sites.
