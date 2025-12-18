News: Building systems manufacturer to meet demand from new Rotherham premises
By Tom Austen
Building systems manufacturer Mauerwall has moved to its first automated production site at a new business park in Rotherham.
The company, established last year and which employs 20 staff making precision-manufactured facade systems for commercial and residential buildings, has taken 36,000 sq ft at Kingsforth Business Park in Thurcroft, following a move from a temporary site in Derby.
Mauerwall has started production from the site with the aim over the next year of employing another 20 staff to satisfy demand from the growing sector.
Mauerwall CEO Jordan Rosenhaus said: “This is our first production site and we were attracted by the fantastic location with crucial access to the motorway network, the size and flexibility of the modern unit, the tremendous availability of labour, and the great landlord, who is very easy to work with.
“Having been based in the Midlands, we scoped several locations in South Yorkshire and this was by far the best option for us. We are delighted to be in Rotherham, it is a prime location for our national business needs.”
Rotherham property company EV Waddington speculatively built phase 2 of the scheme with the support of South Yorkshire JESSICA Fund (Joint European Support for Sustainable Investment in City Areas) with a First Loss Loan together with a Development Loan Facility.
Phase 2 comprises of 19 units of 5,310 to 14,230 sq ft which can be combined to accommodate larger requirements, as seen with Mauerwall.
Phase 2 follows the success of Phase 1 where occupiers include Bezwell Fixings, The Panel Company, UK Doors Online and EMED.
The development is aimed at satisfying the much-needed demand for small and medium-sized industrial space in the region. The units are built to a specification to include 5.7-6.5m eaves height; full height roller shutter loading doors; ground and first floor fitted office accommodation; warehouse lighting; three phase electricity; solar, fibre enabled and good sized external loading area plus dedicated car parking.
Developer Tony Waddington said: “We bring our experience of delivering exceptional quality industrial and manufacturing units, and with the prime location of the site, the flexible nature of the scheme it is well positioned to support the operational and growth needs of businesses across a variety of sectors.”
Rebecca Schofield, office head at Knight Frank in Sheffield and head of industrial Yorkshire, which is acting as agent on the scheme, said: “The build highlights developer confidence in our region. There continues to be a lack of available opportunities of this size, particularly new and modern."
Kingsforth Business Park is accessed from Kingsforth Rd, which offers access on to Woodhouse Green. Kingsforth Lane is easily accessible providing access to Junction 1 M18, approximately 1.6 miles to the North.
Images: EV Waddington / Knight Frank
Advertisement
