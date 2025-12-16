News: Demolition plans for Rotherham retail parade
By Tom Austen
The wrecking ball appears to be imminent for a parade of council-owned shops on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
Rothbiz reported in May that the derelict properties that make up 86 - 102 Wellgate were set to be sold off by the council and scheduled to go under the hammer with Pugh's online property auction.
The lot was withdrawn before the auction took place.
Now Rotherham Council has secured planning permission regarding the method of demolition for the vacant parade of shops.
Planning documents state: "The application proposes the full demolition of the terraced properties including foundations and bases, leaving the site area evenly graded, backfilling voids with clean fill material to remove all trip hazards.
"The demolition works will take approximately 10 weeks to complete with the materials being removed from site for recycling where possible by a licensed facility.
"Following completion of the works, the boundary to Wellgate will be secured by 2.5m high solid hoarding security panels until future development of the site is undertaken.
"The buildings are no longer fit for purpose and deteriorating in condition. The buildings are proposed to be demolished, and future development of the site will then be considered."
When up for auction the lot was given the guide price of £25,000 and advertised as a redevelopment opportunity comprising a site extending to approximately 0.19 acres. A legal clause stated that the site will be required to be redeveloped for residential purposes only.
Rothbiz reported back in 2021 that the authority had set aside £200,000 from its budget for a programme to demolish the underutilised parade.
When housing developments were being built on the Henley's Garage site nearby - two apartment blocks containing 34 homes and 20 two and three-storey terraced houses - Rotherham Council said that the Wellgate parade of units was "considered a blight on the improving area."
Images: Google Maps
