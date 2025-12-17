News: Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield opens in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
The newly built Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield has officially opened its doors at the entrance to the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in 2021 that Essex-based developer, Stapleford Ventures Ltd, had secured planning permission for a six storey, 150 bedroom hotel on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way where the Waverley development meets the Morrisons roundabout at Catcliffe.
Leading independent hotel management company, RBH Hospitality Management, was appointed to run the new hotel further strengthening RBH’s relationship with Marriott International following the prestigious The Edinburgh Grand, a Luxury Collection, Edinburgh and Old Town Chambers Autograph Collection joining RBH’s portfolio earlier this year.
The 150-rooms include family and dog-friendly options which are designed in a natural, calming palette of browns and greens, with contemporary wood accents. The hotel also offers meeting and event spaces that draw on the city’s industrial heritage, aimed at both business use and community events.
At the heart of the hotel is Aspen Restaurant & Bar, inspired by the local community and named after the original meaning of Waverley: ‘a meadow of quivering aspens’. The restaurant serves up delicious dishes, including a signature Philly cheesesteak, sweet potato and butternut squash tagine, and Sunday roasts, in a stylish and relaxed setting. The bar’s cocktail list includes drinks inspired by the city’s steel-making history.
David Hart, CEO of RBH Hospitality Management, said: “Courtyard by Marriott Sheffield is a valuable addition to our portfolio, marking our first property in Sheffield. The opening also strengthens our long-term relationship with Marriott International as we continue to make progress against our strategic objectives of expanding our portfolio across the UK and operating a diverse mix of brands across the hotel chain scale, alongside our expertise in the luxury hotel market and independent hotel sector.”
Originally due to open in Spring 2023, work stopped at the site off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way, with master developer, Harworth Group issuing a statement in 2024 regarding "unforeseen challenges" faced by the hotel owner, Stapleford Ventures, who bought the land from Harworth in 2021.
No matter what the hotel management says, the hotel is in Rotherham fact.
