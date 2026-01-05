News: IntelliAM expands into the building products sector
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based IntelliAM AI plc, the software company transforming productivity in the manufacturing industry through artificial intelligence and machine learning, has officially expanded into the building products sector, securing new contracts with two other Yorkshire companies – Elland-based Marshalls and Castleford-based H+H.
The Dinnington company has also announced deals with Tarmac and global building supplies company Knauf, at sites in the UK and Japan.
IntelliAM is powering a new global industrial revolution through its AI solutions which unlock greater productivity, quality, performance, efficiency, and safety, while also reducing waste and increasing throughput.
The industrial AI specialist has secured new contracts worth £250,000 in total, with confirmed orders covering 15 manufacturing sites.
The announcement marks a significant shift for IntelliAM, which until now has been primarily known for its stronghold in the FMCG and food & beverage industries.
The announcement follows several months of consultancy-led collaborations with major building product manufacturers.
Manufacturers in the building services sector are facing increasing performance pressures and challenges with maintaining critical assets, as well as resource shortages.
Advertisement
As companies move to a fully connected IntelliAM solution they are able to strengthen reliability, reduce engineering downtime, and improve maintenance efficiency across mechanically intensive, highly abrasive production environments.
The expansion into the fast-growing building products sector further reinforces IntelliAM’s diversification strategy and comes just weeks after the company announced a major extension of its contract with Hovis, one of the UK’s most recognised bakery brands.
Tom Clayton, CEO of Dinnington-based IntelliAM AI, said: “Manufacturers across the building products sector are dealing with unique pressures ranging from abrasive production environments to growing challenges in staffing, resourcing, and maintaining critical assets.
“Our technology gives these teams the ability to stay connected 24/7, access engineering insights instantly, and make more proactive, data-driven decisions that enhance reliability and reduce downtime.
“What’s particularly exciting is that companies like Yorkshire’s Marshalls and H+H, as well as Knauf, and Tarmac, initially came to us for consultancy support and are now choosing to fully connect their factories through IntelliAM’s predictive AI.
“It’s a strong validation of the value we bring, and we expect this vertical to continue its rapid growth through the end of the year.”
Aquis-listed IntelliAM, founded in 2023 and built on the strong technical foundations of Sheffield-based 53 Degrees North, works across a range of sectors and has developed a firm footing in the international FMCG sector servicing a quarter of the world's top 100 FMCGs and half of the top 12 food and beverage manufacturers including Müller, Mars, ADM, Weetabix, and Diageo.
IntelliAM website
Images: Marshalls
The Dinnington company has also announced deals with Tarmac and global building supplies company Knauf, at sites in the UK and Japan.
IntelliAM is powering a new global industrial revolution through its AI solutions which unlock greater productivity, quality, performance, efficiency, and safety, while also reducing waste and increasing throughput.
The industrial AI specialist has secured new contracts worth £250,000 in total, with confirmed orders covering 15 manufacturing sites.
The announcement marks a significant shift for IntelliAM, which until now has been primarily known for its stronghold in the FMCG and food & beverage industries.
The announcement follows several months of consultancy-led collaborations with major building product manufacturers.
Manufacturers in the building services sector are facing increasing performance pressures and challenges with maintaining critical assets, as well as resource shortages.
Advertisement
As companies move to a fully connected IntelliAM solution they are able to strengthen reliability, reduce engineering downtime, and improve maintenance efficiency across mechanically intensive, highly abrasive production environments.
The expansion into the fast-growing building products sector further reinforces IntelliAM’s diversification strategy and comes just weeks after the company announced a major extension of its contract with Hovis, one of the UK’s most recognised bakery brands.
Tom Clayton, CEO of Dinnington-based IntelliAM AI, said: “Manufacturers across the building products sector are dealing with unique pressures ranging from abrasive production environments to growing challenges in staffing, resourcing, and maintaining critical assets.
“Our technology gives these teams the ability to stay connected 24/7, access engineering insights instantly, and make more proactive, data-driven decisions that enhance reliability and reduce downtime.
“What’s particularly exciting is that companies like Yorkshire’s Marshalls and H+H, as well as Knauf, and Tarmac, initially came to us for consultancy support and are now choosing to fully connect their factories through IntelliAM’s predictive AI.
“It’s a strong validation of the value we bring, and we expect this vertical to continue its rapid growth through the end of the year.”
Aquis-listed IntelliAM, founded in 2023 and built on the strong technical foundations of Sheffield-based 53 Degrees North, works across a range of sectors and has developed a firm footing in the international FMCG sector servicing a quarter of the world's top 100 FMCGs and half of the top 12 food and beverage manufacturers including Müller, Mars, ADM, Weetabix, and Diageo.
IntelliAM website
Images: Marshalls
0 comments:
Post a Comment