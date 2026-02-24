News: Greggs planning Rotherham expansion
By Tom Austen
British bakery chain, Greggs, is on a roll in Rotherham with plans to double the size of its store in a popular village location.
A long-standing tenant at The Tanyard in Wickersley, Greggs specialises in great quality, freshly prepared food at low prices with friendly service.
With the butcher, Peter Cusworth, closing his store following retirement, Greggs has outlined plans to take on the units at 228-230 Bawtry Road to create a bakery and cafe.
Plans, drawn up by JML Planning Consultants, show that the 1,580 sq ft of space would also get a new shop frontage in the current corporate style.
Three tables and six chairs would make up an external seating area to the front.
Opening times would mirror the current store at 236 Bawtry Road - 6 am – 7 pm on weekdays, 6:30 am – 7 pm on Saturday, and 7 am – 5:30 pm on Sundays.
Newcastle-based Greggs plc reported a record turnover exceeding £2 billion for the first time in 2024. In 2025 it reported "outperformance" with year-on-year gains in market share despite market conditions remaining challenging. 2,739 shops were trading by the end of the year (2,137 company-managed shops and 602 franchised units).
Greggs also recently reported a strong pipeline of shop opportunities, and said that it was expecting to open around 120 net new shops in 2026 with "a similar rate and profile of estate growth in carefully chosen locations."
Images: Greggs plc / Google Maps
1 comments:
I'm no snob and like a Greggs as much as the next man, but 'great quality, freshly prepared food', really?
