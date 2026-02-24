Tuesday, February 24, 2026

News: Greggs planning Rotherham expansion

By

British bakery chain, Greggs, is on a roll in Rotherham with plans to double the size of its store in a popular village location.

A long-standing tenant at The Tanyard in Wickersley, Greggs specialises in great quality, freshly prepared food at low prices with friendly service.

With the butcher, Peter Cusworth, closing his store following retirement, Greggs has outlined plans to take on the units at 228-230 Bawtry Road to create a bakery and cafe.

Plans, drawn up by JML Planning Consultants, show that the 1,580 sq ft of space would also get a new shop frontage in the current corporate style.

Three tables and six chairs would make up an external seating area to the front.

Opening times would mirror the current store at 236 Bawtry Road - 6 am – 7 pm on weekdays, 6:30 am – 7 pm on Saturday, and 7 am – 5:30 pm on Sundays.

Advertisement
Newcastle-based Greggs plc reported a record turnover exceeding £2 billion for the first time in 2024. In 2025 it reported "outperformance" with year-on-year gains in market share despite market conditions remaining challenging. 2,739 shops were trading by the end of the year (2,137 company-managed shops and 602 franchised units).

207 new shops opened in 2025, averaging four openings every week, with 50 relocations and 36 closures, resulting in 121 net new shop openings.

Greggs also recently reported a strong pipeline of shop opportunities, and said that it was expecting to open around 120 net new shops in 2026 with "a similar rate and profile of estate growth in carefully chosen locations."

Greggs website

Images: Greggs plc / Google Maps

posted at 9:46 AM
Labels: , , , ,

1 comments:

Anonymous,  February 24, 2026 at 2:14 PM  

I'm no snob and like a Greggs as much as the next man, but 'great quality, freshly prepared food', really?

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Members:
Supported by:
More news...

  © Blogger template Newspaper III by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  