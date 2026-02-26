News: Plans updated for Rotherham micropubs
By Tom Austen
Micropub operators in Rotherham are updating plans for their venues.
Rothbiz reported last November that the team at the Roadhouse had secured planning permission to open in a third unit.
Alongside its premises at Stag roundabout, the change of use plans are for the 1,387 sq ft of space next door to create a wine and cocktail bar with a function room on the first floor. The Wickerlsey Road unit was previously home to the Paws to Hooves pet shop before it relocated to Wickersley.
With new directors on board, an alcohol licence application has been approved which shows that the new bar is set to be called Antler & Vine.
Granting approval for the sale by retail of alcohol plus the performance of live music and any playing of recorded music, the opening hours would be 11am to 11:15pm.
At nearby Brecks, Barrel & Bean on Wickersley Road, has created a craft ale and coffee house in a former dentists.
The planning board at Rotherham Council voted unanimously to approve the application last year but thr environmental health department asked for conditions to limit the noise impacts.
An updated planning application has now been submitted to remove some of the conditions and for outdoor seating to the front plus an extension in opening hours.
Applicants argue that restrictions are unnecessary due to the status of the closest flats - one being not in use and uninhabitable, and one being used commercially by the neighbouring business.
Original planning permission was granted with the condition that there would be no outside seating.
Having been restricted to opening Sundays to Wednesdays at 9am to 9pm, 9am to 9:30pm on Thursdays, and 9am to 10:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, the new application is for 9am to 11pm which the applicants say would "better serve our patrons and to allow closing times to be simpler."
Roadhouse facebook page
Barrel & Bean Instagram page
Images: Google Maps / Barrel & Bean / Instagram
Rothbiz reported last November that the team at the Roadhouse had secured planning permission to open in a third unit.
Alongside its premises at Stag roundabout, the change of use plans are for the 1,387 sq ft of space next door to create a wine and cocktail bar with a function room on the first floor. The Wickerlsey Road unit was previously home to the Paws to Hooves pet shop before it relocated to Wickersley.
With new directors on board, an alcohol licence application has been approved which shows that the new bar is set to be called Antler & Vine.
Granting approval for the sale by retail of alcohol plus the performance of live music and any playing of recorded music, the opening hours would be 11am to 11:15pm.
At nearby Brecks, Barrel & Bean on Wickersley Road, has created a craft ale and coffee house in a former dentists.
The planning board at Rotherham Council voted unanimously to approve the application last year but thr environmental health department asked for conditions to limit the noise impacts.
An updated planning application has now been submitted to remove some of the conditions and for outdoor seating to the front plus an extension in opening hours.
Applicants argue that restrictions are unnecessary due to the status of the closest flats - one being not in use and uninhabitable, and one being used commercially by the neighbouring business.
Original planning permission was granted with the condition that there would be no outside seating.
Having been restricted to opening Sundays to Wednesdays at 9am to 9pm, 9am to 9:30pm on Thursdays, and 9am to 10:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, the new application is for 9am to 11pm which the applicants say would "better serve our patrons and to allow closing times to be simpler."
Roadhouse facebook page
Barrel & Bean Instagram page
Images: Google Maps / Barrel & Bean / Instagram
0 comments:
Post a Comment