News: Home Decor completes MBO
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Home Décor, one of the leading suppliers of sliding door and interior solutions in Europe, has been purchased in a management buyout (MBO) led by the company’s executive team.
Home Decor supply into retail, distribution, new build construction and online markets.
Originally formed as Acmetrack in England in 1975, the business was acquired by The Stanley Works Inc in 1987 and sold seventeen years later, at which time it was renamed Home Decor GB Ltd.
With its parent company part of the Cerberus Investment Group, the manufacturer made the move from Drakehouse in Sheffield to the Woodhouse Link development on the site of the former Laycast Foundry at Fence, just over the Rotherham border, in 2013.
The deal was for an undisclosed sum and the new owners include: Jason Limbert, Chief Executive Officer; Neil Martin, Contract Sales Director; and Jon Griffiths, Sales & Marketing Director.
Full-service accountancy firm, Shorts, played a pivotal role in structuring the deal and guiding the process.
Advertisement
Jason Limbert said: "This is a defining moment for Home Decor as the Executive team increase their minority shareholding to take full ownership of the company. We are grateful for having been given this opportunity by Cerberus Capital Management and for the financial support and vote of confidence of HSBC to enable our ability to achieve it.”
“We would like to thank Shorts, especially Chris Alsop who has worked tirelessly on our behalf to structure a deal that satisfied all parties. We would also like to thank David Leonard our Relationship Director at HSBC who has been supportive of the business over many years and has worked with us to achieve a funding solution to enable the Executive team to take full control of the company at such a significant point in the company’s journey.”
“Paul Trudgill at Knights has also done a fantastic job of guiding us through the legal process, similarly David Robinson at Shorts has been great guiding us fully through the tax considerations of the transaction.”
“Under the full control of the Executive team, who collectively bring over 40 years of service, we look forward to continuing to implement our strategic plan that will continue to deliver growth, creating even more security for our valued Home Decor team.”
Chris Alsop added: “It has been a pleasure to assist the shareholders with this transaction. Home Decor has a strong reputation within their sector and we look forward to providing continued support throughout the next chapter of the company’s growth.”
Home Decor website
Images: Shorts
Home Decor supply into retail, distribution, new build construction and online markets.
Originally formed as Acmetrack in England in 1975, the business was acquired by The Stanley Works Inc in 1987 and sold seventeen years later, at which time it was renamed Home Decor GB Ltd.
With its parent company part of the Cerberus Investment Group, the manufacturer made the move from Drakehouse in Sheffield to the Woodhouse Link development on the site of the former Laycast Foundry at Fence, just over the Rotherham border, in 2013.
The deal was for an undisclosed sum and the new owners include: Jason Limbert, Chief Executive Officer; Neil Martin, Contract Sales Director; and Jon Griffiths, Sales & Marketing Director.
Full-service accountancy firm, Shorts, played a pivotal role in structuring the deal and guiding the process.
Advertisement
Jason Limbert said: "This is a defining moment for Home Decor as the Executive team increase their minority shareholding to take full ownership of the company. We are grateful for having been given this opportunity by Cerberus Capital Management and for the financial support and vote of confidence of HSBC to enable our ability to achieve it.”
“We would like to thank Shorts, especially Chris Alsop who has worked tirelessly on our behalf to structure a deal that satisfied all parties. We would also like to thank David Leonard our Relationship Director at HSBC who has been supportive of the business over many years and has worked with us to achieve a funding solution to enable the Executive team to take full control of the company at such a significant point in the company’s journey.”
“Paul Trudgill at Knights has also done a fantastic job of guiding us through the legal process, similarly David Robinson at Shorts has been great guiding us fully through the tax considerations of the transaction.”
“Under the full control of the Executive team, who collectively bring over 40 years of service, we look forward to continuing to implement our strategic plan that will continue to deliver growth, creating even more security for our valued Home Decor team.”
Chris Alsop added: “It has been a pleasure to assist the shareholders with this transaction. Home Decor has a strong reputation within their sector and we look forward to providing continued support throughout the next chapter of the company’s growth.”
Home Decor website
Images: Shorts
0 comments:
Post a Comment